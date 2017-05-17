May 17, 2017 Music » Show Preview

Women Working in The Music Industry At David Brower Center 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Sakai Smith, Kerry Fiero, and Renee Moncada attend the 2016 conference. - PHOTO BY NIKO ELLISON
  • Photo by Niko Ellison
  • Sakai Smith, Kerry Fiero, and Renee Moncada attend the 2016 conference.

The fourth annual Girl Power! Women Working In The Music Industry Conference is a growing resource for women in the music, arts, entertainment, media, and tech industries. The event is designed to empower women and provide resources, education, and networking opportunities to anyone eye-balling success in the biz. Many notable music professionals will be in attendance to speak on their experiences in the field, and hopefully spark genuine conversation among attendees. Speakers include Gail Mitchell, senior editor at Billboard Magazine; Sarah Sexton, co-founder of OIM Records; Mary Conde, director of production at Another Planet Entertainment; plus many more. While the theme of this conference comes from the female perspective, men involved in the industry are welcome to attend, of course. In addition to key speakers, there will be live performances, a job fair that will conduct on-the-spot interviews, and lunch provided by Empire Distribution.

Saturday, May 20, 10am-3pm, $60 general admission ($45.50 for high school seniors and college students), David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley, GirlPowerMusicConference.com.


Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Show Preview »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Show Preview

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Parents, Teachers, and Students at Oakland Charter School Accuse Leadership of Mismanagement

Seven Days - May 24, 10:41 AM

Parents, Teachers, and Students at Oakland Charter School Accuse Leadership of Mismanagement

BART Police Accused of Illegally Collecting Private Cell Phone Data and Tracking Riders Through App

Seven Days - May 22, 1:06 PM

BART Police Accused of Illegally Collecting Private Cell Phone Data and Tracking Riders Through App

Former Tennis Pro Says East Bay Landlord Michael Marr Was Major Player in Scheme to Rig Foreclosure Auctions

Seven Days - May 19, 1:18 PM

Former Tennis Pro Says East Bay Landlord Michael Marr Was Major Player in Scheme to Rig Foreclosure Auctions

Trial Begins for East Bay Landlord Accused of Rigging Foreclosure Auctions

Seven Days - May 15, 7:03 PM

Trial Begins for East Bay Landlord Accused of Rigging Foreclosure Auctions

Town Business: Landlords Defeat Bill to Preserve Oakland's SROs and Mayor Schaaf Will 'Set Aside' Soda Tax Revenue

Seven Days - May 15, 7:13 AM

Town Business: Landlords Defeat Bill to Preserve Oakland's SROs and Mayor Schaaf Will 'Set Aside' Soda Tax Revenue

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2016

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Jody Colley, Darwin BondGraham, Lou Fancher, Sarah Burke, Nick Miller, Eda Yu, Winston Cho, H. Graph Massara, Pilar Reyes, Shajia Abidi and Ngaio Bealum

Taste, Fall 2016

Everything you need to know about dining in and out in the East Bay.

By Thien Pham, Luke Tsai, Cynthia Salaysay, Nick Miller, Jasmine Guillory, Eda Yu and Pilar Reyes

Recent Issues

May 17, 2017
May 10, 2017
May 3, 2017

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation