March 25, 2020 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Which Restaurants Are Open For Deliveries and Take-Out? 

The chamber of commerce is maintaining a list of local eateries still open for business.

By
click to enlarge The chef at Popoca even wears a mask already.

Photos by Lance Yamamoto

The chef at Popoca even wears a mask already.

Email
Print

The Oakland Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of more than 175 Oakland restaurants offering takeout or home delivery. The City of Alameda had a similar idea, and has created a website listing about 85 restaurants.

The Oakland spreadsheet identifies establishments by neighborhood, and indicates whether they are doing delivery, take-out, or both. It also lists which of the leading delivery services — Caviar, Door Dash, Grub Hub, Postmates, or Uber Eats — the restaurant works with.

These lists include every cuisine you could imagine, including:

360 Degrees Gourmet Burritos,

alaMar (Seafood),

Angela's Kitchen (Afghan),

Asmara (Ethiopian),

Ba Le French Coffee Shop,

Bellanico (Italian),

Burma Superstar (Burmese),

Cam Houng Bakery,

Cato's Ale House (sandwiches, bar food)

Champa Garden (Lao and Thai),

Cholita Linda (Mexican),

Chop Bar (California informal),

Daol Tofu & Korean BBQ,

Degrees Plato (beer),

Donut Petit,

Duende (Spanish),

Falafel Boy,

Farmstead Cheeses and Wines,

FOB Kitchen (Filipino),

Fortune Cookie Factory,

Golden Tea Shop,

Holy Land Restaurant (Middle Eastern),

Home of Chicken & Waffles,

Homeroom Mac + Cheese,

Hopscotch (Japanese-American),

La Farine Bakery,

Ikaros (Greek),

McGee's (pub fare),

Michael Mischer Chocolates,

Minimo Wine,

Mistura Peruvian Rotisserie,

New Gold Medal (Chinese),

Ole's Waffle Shop,

Otaez (Mexican),

Park Burger,

Phnom Penh (Cambodian),

Popoca Oakland (Salvadoran),

Quickly (Boba tea),

Red Bay Coffee,

Rosamunde Sausage Grill,

Scolari's (burgers, etc.),

Seawolf Public House (California, bar bites),

Sequoia Diner,

Shan Dong Restaurant (Chinese),

Shirasoni Japanese,

Sláinte Oakland, (Irish),

Sobo Ramen,

Soi 4 (Thai),

Souley Vegan (vegetarian soul food),

Speisekammer (German),

Spinning Bones (rotisserie),

Tao Yuen Pastry (dim sum),

The Kebabery (kebabs),

The Veg Hub (vegetarian),

The Star on Grand/Park (Pizza),

Tucker's Ice Cream,

Vegan Mob,

Wood Tavern (California),

and Zachary's Chicago Pizza.

This is a very partial list. Visit OaklandChamber.com, and click the "Oakland's Open" button to see the chamber's complete list. For Alameda, visit AlamedaCA.org, click the COVID-19 link and then click “Open Restaurants.”

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Restaurant Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Restaurant Review

Author Archives

Food & Drink Blogs

Would You Like a Cocktail to Go With That Take-Out?

Food & Drink - March 24, 2:48 PM

Would You Like a Cocktail to Go With That Take-Out?

Restaurants and Cafes Take Steps to Combat Coronavirus

Food & Drink - March 17, 3:36 PM

Restaurants and Cafes Take Steps to Combat Coronavirus

Sobre Mesa Now Open in Uptown Oakland

Food & Drink - March 10, 2:41 PM

Sobre Mesa Now Open in Uptown Oakland

La Frontera Mexican Restaurant Takes Over the Former Talk of the Town

Food & Drink - March 3, 3:45 PM

La Frontera Mexican Restaurant Takes Over the Former Talk of the Town

Sesame, A Tiny Bakery Coming to Berkeley

Food & Drink - February 25, 4:35 PM

Sesame, A Tiny Bakery Coming to Berkeley

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Mar 18, 2020
Mar 11, 2020
Mar 4, 2020

Feb 26, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation