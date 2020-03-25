Which Restaurants Are Open For Deliveries and Take-Out? 

The Oakland Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of more than 175 Oakland restaurants offering takeout or home delivery. The City of Alameda had a similar idea, and has created a website listing about 85 restaurants.

The Oakland spreadsheet identifies establishments by neighborhood, and indicates whether they are doing delivery, take-out, or both. It also lists which of the leading delivery services — Caviar, Door Dash, Grub Hub, Postmates, or Uber Eats — the restaurant works with.

These lists include every cuisine you could imagine, including:

360 Degrees Gourmet Burritos,

alaMar (Seafood),

Angela's Kitchen (Afghan),

Asmara (Ethiopian),

Ba Le French Coffee Shop,

Bellanico (Italian),

Burma Superstar (Burmese),

Cam Houng Bakery,

Cato's Ale House (sandwiches, bar food)

Champa Garden (Lao and Thai),

Cholita Linda (Mexican),

Chop Bar (California informal),

Daol Tofu & Korean BBQ,

Degrees Plato (beer),

Donut Petit,

Duende (Spanish),

Falafel Boy,

Farmstead Cheeses and Wines,

FOB Kitchen (Filipino),

Fortune Cookie Factory,

Golden Tea Shop,

Holy Land Restaurant (Middle Eastern),

Home of Chicken & Waffles,

Homeroom Mac + Cheese,

Hopscotch (Japanese-American),

La Farine Bakery,

Ikaros (Greek),

McGee's (pub fare),

Michael Mischer Chocolates,

Minimo Wine,

Mistura Peruvian Rotisserie,

New Gold Medal (Chinese),

Ole's Waffle Shop,

Otaez (Mexican),

Park Burger,

Phnom Penh (Cambodian),

Popoca Oakland (Salvadoran),

Quickly (Boba tea),

Red Bay Coffee,

Rosamunde Sausage Grill,

Scolari's (burgers, etc.),

Seawolf Public House (California, bar bites),

Sequoia Diner,

Shan Dong Restaurant (Chinese),

Shirasoni Japanese,

Sláinte Oakland, (Irish),

Sobo Ramen,

Soi 4 (Thai),

Souley Vegan (vegetarian soul food),

Speisekammer (German),

Spinning Bones (rotisserie),

Tao Yuen Pastry (dim sum),

The Kebabery (kebabs),

The Veg Hub (vegetarian),

The Star on Grand/Park (Pizza),

Tucker's Ice Cream,

Vegan Mob,

Wood Tavern (California),

and Zachary's Chicago Pizza.

This is a very partial list. Visit OaklandChamber.com, and click the "Oakland's Open" button to see the chamber's complete list. For Alameda, visit AlamedaCA.org, click the COVID-19 link and then click “Open Restaurants.”