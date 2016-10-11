October 11, 2016 News & Opinion » Endorsements

Vote With Us! The East Bay Express' Endorsements for Election Day 2016 

Our choices for national, state, Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Richmond, Albany, and more.

By , , , , , , and
Below is a quick look at the Express' recommendations for November 8. But, please, read our longer endorsements after this list! National U.S. President — Hillary Clinton U.S. Senator — Kamala Harris Congress, 13th District — Barbara Lee Congress, 15th District…

full article »

Tags: ,

Comments (37)

Showing 1-12 of 37

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 37

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 17, 2017
May 10, 2017
May 3, 2017

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2017

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation