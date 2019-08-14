Volunteer Police Watchdog 

click to enlarge

By day, Regina Jackson is CEO of the East Oakland Youth Development Center, a 41-year-old nonprofit that provides enrichment programs for more than 2,000 youth and adults. But that's not all. By evening — and weekends, and probably during lunch breaks — Jackson is chair of the Oakland Police Commission, a position that Mayor Libby Schaaf chose her for. Commissioners are tasked with making sure the police department meets the national standards of constitutional policing. Commissioners also have the power to investigate misconduct and recommend discipline. And in July, Jackson did just that: Her commission overruled the chief and department superiors by recommending that the officers involved in the March 2018 shooting death of Joshua Pawlik — as he lay sleeping with a gun in his hand — be fired. Her commission also crafted a first-in-the-state policy mandating that if police don't have a warrant, they are limited as to when they can search parolees and probationers. Jackson attended public elementary schools, Bishop O'Dowd High School, College of Alameda, and then UC Berkeley before getting a Coro Foundation fellowship in public affairs.