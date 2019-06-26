June 26, 2019 Movies » Movie Review

Toni Morrison Paints It Black 

Portrait of the Nobel Prize-winning author, ‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces That I Am,’ tells it like it is.

By
click to enlarge Because she is a woman, Morrison’s books set the intellectual world on fire in a way that others could not.

Because she is a woman, Morrison’s books set the intellectual world on fire in a way that others could not.

Email
Print
click to enlarge toni_morrison_the_pieces_i_am_-_head_shot.jpg


Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Opens Friday. 

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am is more than just an intimate documentary profile of the Nobel Prize-winning author. The film connects the literary dots in Morrison's nearly-50-year career as a remarkably perceptive voice for African-American freedom — but it's Morrison's penetrating, unwavering campaign to define her Blackness, in a social context as well as through her influential fictions, that places her in the forefront of this country's discussion of race. That discussion is a national imperative and so is Morrison's work, for anyone who wants to understand the American experience in all its shameful yet hopeful complexity.

Documentarian and pho­tographer Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, who has focused on everyone from Melvin Van Peebles to Deepak Chopra to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Whoopi Goldberg to Lou Reed for his "List" series of docs, hears about Morrison and her times from the woman herself — alongside such talking heads as political activist Angela Davis, novelist Walter Mosley, literature professor Farah Griffin, actor Hilton Als, writer and confidante Fran Lebowitz, and Morrison's most conspicuous fan, Oprah Winfrey.

Naturally, it's the author's own words that resonate most powerfully. Born in 1931 in Lorain, Ohio as Chloe Wofford, daughter of a steel mill worker and a domestic, she realized the power of words early on. For Morrison, education was a revolutionary act toward Black liberation, and her novels personalized the same ideals and aspirations she recognized in other African-American writers. With a difference. "I didn't want to speak for Black people, but to them," she declares. The debate allowed for no "white judgmental eye." Morrison sees herself as a "racialized" writer with the gift of telling the same story as the polemicists she admired, from an intensely personal point of view.

Amid the controversy around her debut novel The Bluest Eye — "her rawest," in Mosley's opinion — Morrison was criticized for "narrowness" by mainstream critics (too provincial, too Black, etc.) and blamed for not writing about white-Black issues, usually by white reviewers. "The assumption is that the reader is a white person," she notes, and it troubled her. Lit prof Griffin characterizes Morrison by her refusal to be defined by what her oppressor thinks of her ("I have never been praying for blue eyes") and by her lifelong resistance to the "master narrative" of the white male perspective.

From the beginning, you either got Toni Morrison or you didn't. She admonished her Howard University students: Don't write about your little life. Don't "write what you know," because you don't know anything. "I want you to invent" stories about everyday people, especially women of color, because they're ignored by the white canon. Her books Song of Solomon, The Black Book, and the slave story Beloved trilogy (Beloved, Jazz, and Paradise) set the intellectual world on fire in a way that Malcolm X, James Baldwin, or Ralph Ellison couldn't, because she was a woman.

"Racism," says Morrison, "is a reflection of something distorted about the psyche. It's a huge waste, and it's a corruption, and a distortion. It's a profound neurosis that no one examines for what it is. It feels crazy. It is crazy. It has just as deleterious an effect on white people as it does on Black people." Read your Morrison, and see this movie.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Blogs

Coworking and Cal-Italian Cuisine Come Together

Food & Drink - June 25, 4:10 PM

Coworking and Cal-Italian Cuisine Come Together

Tuesday's Briefing: NCAA warns against passing Skinner's student-athlete bill; DHS agent seen at Berkeley City College

News - June 25, 6:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: NCAA warns against passing Skinner's student-athlete bill; DHS agent seen at Berkeley City College

Monday's Briefing: RV parking program for homeless open in Oakland; 341 area code joins 510 in the East Bay

News - June 24, 12:33 AM

Monday's Briefing: RV parking program for homeless open in Oakland; 341 area code joins 510 in the East Bay

Friday's Briefing: Federal funding to improve the Transbay Tube is coming; CSU failed to disclose $1.5 billion surplus

News - June 21, 6:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Federal funding to improve the Transbay Tube is coming; CSU failed to disclose $1.5 billion surplus

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland city auditor knocks OPD's overtime spending; Ghost Ship defendant says back stairs were not blocked

News - June 20, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland city auditor knocks OPD's overtime spending; Ghost Ship defendant says back stairs were not blocked

More News More Arts & Music More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Jun 19, 2019
Jun 12, 2019
Jun 5, 2019

May 29, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 15, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2018

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation