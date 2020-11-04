There's Still Time To Vote! 

You've heard a lot about voting, since it's Election Day. Polls close at 8 p.m. in California, so there's still time. But you have questions, like:

Where is my polling place?

You can go to the state's website at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place, or call the secretary of state's toll-free voter hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683).

The location of polling places is on the back of the voter information guide sent to all registered voters. You can also find a drop box by going https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.

Can I get help getting to a polling place?

Yes. Marin Transit is offering free rides on its buses to the polls on AC Transit is offering free rides on its new BRT service util Nov. 9. Go to http://www.actransit.org/2020/10/28/tempo-line-1t-fares-start-november-9/

Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides for Election Day voters. Lyft will give 50 percent off to those headed to a polling place.

Use the code 2020VOTE. Uber has in-app poll finder and is offering 50 percent discount rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each trip or $14 for the round-trip. The discounts also apply to bikes and scooters, if available.





Do I have to wear a mask when I vote?

State guidelines recommend that you wear a mask, but the state can't force you to wear one while voting. However, polling places are still observing social distancing and will likely have you vote separately from other voters.

Most other questions regarding voting in California can be found at the secretary of state's website, at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voting-california.

Article courtesy of Bay City News Foundation