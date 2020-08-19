August 19, 2020 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

The End Is Meh 

Our sucky apocalypse

By
click to enlarge ebx2034-presspass.jpg
Email
Print

Any other Gen Xers remember, back in the '80s, when the Gipper was going to push the Button, causing the world to bloom with mushroom clouds? We didn't know how good we had it. That atomic version of the apocalypse was swift and blessedly scientific. Moreover, it was backed by an "us versus them" dogma that was at least comprehensible.

Fast forward into the aberrant timeline we've managed to trip into (anyone read the Berenstein Bears lately?), where the moral calculus of our leaders is even more dubious and the End is Nigher than ever, thanks to the cowboy quartet cantering on the edge of town—war, disease, death and famine. Which is to say, I expected the world to end more like a sci-fi flick than the biblical ballyhoo we're currently experiencing. A plague? How medieval. It's embarrassing, really, since a modicum of handwashing and mask-wearing would've made it manageable. Extreme weather events? Just pony up the million bucks already so that Bond villain turns off his weather machine. Is it any surprise that the storm system that brought Wagnerian-like thunder and lightning to our coast came from Tropical Storm Fausto—so named, I surmise, for the Faustian bargain we made for a century of fossil fuels. Well, it's here to collect.

• • •

Meanwhile, it took University of California, Berkeley, computer science student Liam Porr a week to harness the abilities of San Francisco–based research lab OpenAI's "most powerful language-generating AI tool to date." According to the MIT Technology Review, Porr made an artificial intelligence-generated blog that convinced thousands of readers its bits and bytes were actually the sturm and drang of a creative soul. Naturally, it went viral—algorithms apparently like reading work of other algorithms. Called GPT-3, the AI engine debuted in mid-July, just in time to hasten the coming media doomsday. Fake news is bad enough—fake news written by fake writers is some next-level shit.

"It was super easy, actually, which was the scary part," says the student.

Soon, there will be a tsunami of robot-generated content that will drown writers like me in its wake. It's over—unless they create an AI editor who can ruthlessly hack and slash the overrun. After all, brevity is the soul of bits.

Editor's Note: This column was written using GPT-3. See the Daedalus Howell bot in action at DaedalusHowell.com.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Editor's Note

  • Inauthenticity Cure

    An artful prescription
    • by Daedalus Howell
    • Aug 12, 2020

  • Family Tradition

    Your grandparents were probably white supremacists, too.
    • by D. Scot Miller
    • Aug 12, 2020

  • Quote Me

    Talk yourself into it
    • by Daedalus Howell
    • Aug 5, 2020
  • More »

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: OPD monitor slams Schaaf's inaction following police killing; Wildfires are causing East Bay air quality issues

News - August 18, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: OPD monitor slams Schaaf's inaction following police killing; Wildfires are causing East Bay air quality issues

Monday's Briefing: Mother Nature comes down hard on the East Bay; Massive sewage spill in the Oakland-Alameda Estuary

News - August 17, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Mother Nature comes down hard on the East Bay; Massive sewage spill in the Oakland-Alameda Estuary

Friday's Briefing: Statewide eviction moratorium is ending soon; Heat wave is here, wear your masks

News - August 14, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Statewide eviction moratorium is ending soon; Heat wave is here, wear your masks

Thursday's Briefing: Flood of water main breaks in Berkeley, surrounding areas; Could Harris' replacement come from the East Bay?

News - August 13, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Flood of water main breaks in Berkeley, surrounding areas; Could Harris' replacement come from the East Bay?

Wednesday's Briefing: OUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement; Salesforce donates $9 million to Oakland schools

News - August 12, 1:05 PM

Wednesday's Briefing: OUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement; Salesforce donates $9 million to Oakland schools

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Aug 12, 2020
Aug 5, 2020
Jul 29, 2020

Jul 22, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 8, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation