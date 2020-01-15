The Coming National Water-Quality Crisis 

Before radio host Jill Buck interviewed Rob Bilott on her weekly show, she had never heard of the environmental lawyer, or of the toxic chemical at the center of his West Virginia water contamination lawsuit against DuPont. But after closing the show, Buck wondered: how safe is my town's water?

"I opened Google and typed in 'PFAS chemicals Pleasanton,'" she said. "What I found absolutely floored me."

As it turns out, Pleasanton had a contamination problem of its own. Last January, the state initiated a pilot testing program for the previously unregulated PFAS chemicals. By April, Pleasanton had shut down one of its three wells, which provide drinking water to 25 percent of the 80,000-person city. These substances, common in industrial and commercial products, are toxic to human health — and they're showing up in water supplies nationwide.

Initial California State Water Board test results released in October reveal that more than 7.5 million Californians are drinking contaminated water. And that number is about to grow: in January, a state law is supposed to take effect requiring hundreds more California communities to begin testing municipal water supplies for the chemicals and sharing the findings with the public.

"PFAS are the next environmental challenge of our time," said Andria Ventura, Toxic Substances Manager at the nonprofit Clean Water Action. "If you haven't heard of them yet, you will."

PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are actually a class of thousands of manmade chemical compounds first developed in the 1950s, and popularized by DuPont as the non-stick in Teflon pans. For decades, they've been used in countless industrial and consumer products for their stain-resistant, grease-resistant, and flame-retardant properties. They're in our homes covering our couches and carpets, and they run off from landfills, military testing sites, and airports, into groundwater. Dubbed "forever chemicals," once they enter the environment, they persist for geologic time.

But they're toxic — which we know thanks to Buck's radio guest, lawyer Rob Bilott. Back in 2003, Bilott sued DuPont on behalf of a West Virginia community that faced decades of exposure to one common variety of the chemical, PFOA, in its drinking water from a Teflon plant. The community received a multimillion-dollar settlement that it used to fund a health study on area residents — the largest epidemiological study in human history. This lawsuit was dramatized in the recent film Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo as Bilott.

The resulting 2013 study, carried out by researchers at Emory University, Brown University, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, collected blood samples from more than 69,000 residents living in the area around the plant over the course of eight years. Their findings definitively linked PFOA exposure to diseases like pregnancy-induced hypertension, high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, and testicular and kidney cancer. The study also found that these chemicals are bioaccumulative: just like they persist in the environment, animal and human studies show that they build up in blood over time.

"PFAS are unique in that they're not just incredibly toxic," said Amy Kyle, researcher at the U.C. Berkeley School of Public Health. "They don't break down. Whatever's in our blood is going to stay there."

In response to C8 Study results, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decided to test for the chemicals in drinking water nationwide. The 2013 Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule study revealed that contamination was widespread across the nation, particularly near landfills, military training sites, and airports.

Despite this new information, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency still did not move to regulate the compounds. Instead, in 2016, the agency set a "health advisory level" for PFAS exposure at just 70 parts per trillion. It maintains this recommendation to this day, despite a 2018 exposure health study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which found that drinking water containing concentrations above 7-11 parts per trillion could have adverse affects on human health.

Most states have followed the EPA's lead, and adopted its porous 70-parts-per-trillion health advisory level. Some states, however, have set their own, stricter regulations. New Jersey recently joined four other states that have adopted more stringent safety limits, by setting a limit of 13 and 14 parts per trillion for the two most common forms of the chemicals, PFOS and PFOA. Michigan, which learned its lesson through the Flint water contamination crisis, has adopted the nation's lowest drinking water limits for the chemicals, at 5 parts per trillion. Six more states, including Washington and Pennsylvania, have proposed limits that are now heading toward adoption.

Following the 2013 EPA study, many states also expanded testing — often uncovering a deeper contamination problem. For example, Michigan currently claims the nation's highest number of sites where the compounds have been detected, at 192, but it also has conducted the most extensive testing. Results from its 2018 statewide, multi-agency testing efforts ballooned the EPA's estimated affected population from 200,000 people to two million.

Experts believe that as California expands its own testing in January, residents of the state are due for their own rude awakening. "The more you test for these chemicals, the more you find," said Ventura of Clean Water Action. "Give it a few months, and the California map will light up."

California's testing and regulation efforts are still fledgling. Last July heralded passage of landmark state PFAS monitoring act. Assembly member Cristina Garcia sponsored the bill in response to EPA data showing high detection levels in her Los Angeles County district. Under this new law, effective January, the state will broadly expand its testing efforts, and will require water utilities to notify the public about contamination for the first time.