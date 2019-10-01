October 01, 2019 Special Sections » Taste

Taste Introduction 

By
click to enlarge bierhaus_34.jpg
Email
Print
Some people eat with gusto. They push the boundaries on spice and gravitate naturally to the family-style section of menus at restaurants to sample as much as they can with their companions. They gleefully search high and low for the best food in the most unexpected places for the least amount of money. They relish stepping into restaurants where menus present culinary twists and customs and delight in discovering heretofore unknown delicacies. They find pleasure in what’s offered on their plates — or put into their hands or mouths. Preconceived ideas about what to like or eschew are rare, and they let their eyes, stomachs, and noses drive their dish decisions. These eaters embrace trends, return to traditions, and spread their zest for eating with friends, colleagues, and loved ones. With that in mind, this fall’s Taste embarks on a little extreme eating. You’ll find articles on the hottest, spiciest dishes around; some of the biggest plates you can share; a few examples of the most portable, most affordable, and most delicious street fare at the Laney Flea Market; restaurants with the most evocative, homey flavors of faraway places; and the slipperiest, slimiest, most jiggly palate pleasers plated up in a handful of East Bay kitchens.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Taste »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Taste

Blogs

Emeryville Public Market Welcomes Mama Lamees and Baby Caf&eacute;

Food & Drink - October 2, 4:00 AM

Emeryville Public Market Welcomes Mama Lamees and Baby Café

Tuesday's Briefing: Nancy Skinner’s bill allowing college athletes to be paid becomes law; Alleged spy for China was living in Hayward

News - October 1, 12:21 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Nancy Skinner’s bill allowing college athletes to be paid becomes law; Alleged spy for China was living in Hayward

Monday's Briefing: A's clinch playoff spot, will host Rays on Wednesday; Kamala Harris opens Oakland campaign HQ

News - September 30, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: A's clinch playoff spot, will host Rays on Wednesday; Kamala Harris opens Oakland campaign HQ

News - September 29, 6:12 PM

A's Deal as Wild Card Host

Friday's Briefing: San Leandro's first dispensary is burglarized; New saloon-style fare gates coming to BART

News - September 27, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: San Leandro's first dispensary is burglarized; New saloon-style fare gates coming to BART

More News More Arts & Music More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Sep 25, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 11, 2019

Sep 4, 2019
Aug 28, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation