You searched for:

  • [X]2019
  • [X]Restaurants & Bars
Start over

Search for…

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Splurgiest Baked Treat 

Specialty Croissant from Crispian Bakery

1700 Park St., Alameda, 510-239-2751, CrispianBakery.com

As if croissants weren't already luxurious enough with their layers of laminated, butter-filled pastry, Crispian Bakery, a French-inspired American bakery in Alameda, takes decadence a step further with its daily specialty croissants. All the specialty croissants include chocolate and almond, with a third ingredient that varies from day to day. Fresh fruit or fruit jams often make an appearance. We've happily devoured a chocolate, almond, and fresh raspberry version. Others have included fresh or preserved strawberries, blackberries, bananas, and apricots, or even Nutella. Topped with slivered almonds and a dusting of powdered sugar, it's a sweet, indulgent way to start off your morning right.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation