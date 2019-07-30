Splurgiest Baked Treat 

As if croissants weren't already luxurious enough with their layers of laminated, butter-filled pastry, Crispian Bakery, a French-inspired American bakery in Alameda, takes decadence a step further with its daily specialty croissants. All the specialty croissants include chocolate and almond, with a third ingredient that varies from day to day. Fresh fruit or fruit jams often make an appearance. We've happily devoured a chocolate, almond, and fresh raspberry version. Others have included fresh or preserved strawberries, blackberries, bananas, and apricots, or even Nutella. Topped with slivered almonds and a dusting of powdered sugar, it's a sweet, indulgent way to start off your morning right.