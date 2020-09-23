September 23, 2020 News & Opinion » Seven Days

Rent Hike Row 

Hayward council argues over rent control cap

By
click to enlarge ebx2039-7days.jpg
Email
Print

Hayward renters could see their annual rent increases lowered from a current 5 percent cap to as low as 2 percent, according to a proposed revision to the city's Residential Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

The city's three-member Homelessness-Housing Task Force last week moved forward a staff proposal that could tie rent hikes to increases in the Consumer Price Index. Over the past two decades, increases in the CPI have averaged 2.6 percent annually.

The Hayward City Council is likely to take up the item sometime before November's election.

In July 2019, the council approved an ordinance that caps annual rent increases at 5 percent. Rental housing advocates, though, criticized carve-outs in the ordinance that allow landlords other avenues to raise rents above the threshold.

Under the current ordinance, landlords can choose to forego rent increases any given year and bank them for future years. Landlords can additionally pass-through up to 50 percent of capital improvement costs to renters. The ordinance covers residential rental buildings constructed before 1979.

In the year since Hayward enacted its Residential Rent Stabilization Ordinance, rents in the city have increased by an average of 4.7 percent, said Amy Cole-Bloom, a management analyst in the city's housing division. The mark matches the rate of nationwide annual increases for most of the past decade, she added.

"The current threshold is effectively doing its job," Cole-Bloom said. "Hayward increases are on par with rent increases for the region and will likely be consistent with long-term, market-rate return."

Aisha Wahab, the only member of the City Council who is a renter, maintained that the 5 percent threshold is too high in a city where one-quarter of its renters, many of whom are Latino and Black, are severely burdened with rental costs that make up at least half of their monthly income. And many seniors and the disabled in Hayward do not receive 5 percent annual wage increases.

"People with union jobs don't necessarily get a five percent increase," Wahab said. "In fact, that's getting whittled down as we speak with a lot of different communities."

Councilmember Mark Salinas supported the proposal but lamented how polarization of the issue has fostered a lack of communication between both landlords and renters.

Councilmember Sara Lamnin, the chair of the task force, rejected the need for further restrictions on rents at this time and pushed for more substantive fixes to the city's problems of homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Lamnin suggested the task force's focus on annual rent increases is limiting staff's time for work on homelessness issues.

"Rent controls have been around for decades and we're really not seeing a decrease in the housing crisis, and it ballooned when we had the last recovery because housing speculation ballooned as well," Lamnin said. "I absolutely understand that people's income don't go up 5 percent, and I understand the stress our families are in and I am hearing the stories."

But when she motioned to keep the 5 percent threshold in place, Lamnin could not garner a second from Wahab or Salinas to proceed. Lamnin later pushed for affordable home ownership in Hayward, an issue Wahab has championed in recent months.

"The time to have preserved our starter home market was 50 years ago," Lamnin said, "but the next best time to do it is now."

When Wahab offered to work with Lamnin on the issue of affordable home ownership, Lamnin flatly declined the offer.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Seven Days »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Seven Days

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: College admissions scandal comes to U.C. Berkeley; Alameda County sheds purple tier for red

News - September 22, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: College admissions scandal comes to U.C. Berkeley; Alameda County sheds purple tier for red

Monday's Briefing: Oakland councilmember seeks policy for clearing encampments near homes and businesses; Oakland's Zendaya wins an Emmy

News - September 21, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Oakland councilmember seeks policy for clearing encampments near homes and businesses; Oakland's Zendaya wins an Emmy

Friday's Briefing: Bay Area median home prices continue to soar; California's unemployment rate dips to 11.4 percent

News - September 18, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Bay Area median home prices continue to soar; California's unemployment rate dips to 11.4 percent

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland Public Ethics Commission is investigating campaign donations from recycling vendor to councilmembers; Two Chinatown restaurants destroyed in fire

News - September 17, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland Public Ethics Commission is investigating campaign donations from recycling vendor to councilmembers; Two Chinatown restaurants destroyed in fire

Wednesday's Briefing: Trick-or-treating may be another covid-19 casualty; Man uses blowtorch to set boba tea customer's hair on fire

News - September 16, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Trick-or-treating may be another covid-19 casualty; Man uses blowtorch to set boba tea customer's hair on fire

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Sep 16, 2020
Sep 9, 2020
Sep 2, 2020

Aug 26, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation