Readers Say the Darndest Things: Arts & Culture 

Best Author Readings

The Octopus Literary Salon

Self-identified older women read sexy stories and poetry. Where else can you get this? — Susan Kuchinskas



Best Band

Woolsey

Based in Berkeley. Listen to "I Was Just A Kid." — Alexis Pratt



Best Charitable Nonprofit

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Together with their food bank network, they serve 116,000 people per month in the Alameda County with nutritious food. They are determined to end hunger in the community. — Aleth Dimaano



Best Cultural Event

Berkeley Juneteenth

It is the oldest running Juneteenth in the Bay Area. It continues to be a meeting place for African Americans to gather and celebrate our freedom and achievements. — Barbie Penn



Albany FilmFest

Albany FilmFest is a gem of a short film festival (now ten years old!) that screens original, thought-provoking films promotes local emerging filmmakers, students, youth, and widely diverse topics and voices. — nell



Best DJ Night

NA

Pahleaze if you don't know you should. — Aaronette Leboothang King



Suavecito Souldies at The Uptown Nightclub

I come from all the way across the bay just to go to this night! — Bryan M



Best East Bay Movie of Last 12 Months

Blindspotting

Best Oakland-centric movie of the past year. It moved me deeply, and was made with such a sense of place. — Janet Winter



Best Free Event

Chabot Space and Science Center

They are the only science center on the West Coast to offer free, weekly viewing through research-class telescopes. — Anthony Chabot



Best Live Theater Value

Shotgun Players

Always high-quality, pushing the envelope, challenging and interesting productions. Not everyone is a hit but I never regret buying a season ticket. — Cygna



Best Local Podcast

2 Girls Talking Trash

Two locals talk food waste. They are making food waste fun!! — Hope



Best Movie-Viewing Experience

Century 19 Downtown Walnut Creek

Seat Warmers!!!! — Kara



The Lot

San Ramon — Norma Batongbacal



Best Place to Dazzle Your Sweetie on Date Night

The Soiled Dove

They are the best show in the Bay by far!!! Nothing else like it. Any date would be dazzled to the max here! — Leah Colecchia



El Gato Negro

I have no standards. — anshil



Duvin: A Gathering Place

This intimate venue screams of old world charm. It feels like you are entertaining in your own living room, with small seating areas when you want your privacy. Featuring local musicians every Friday and Saturday nights, game nights and open mic. Private cannabis club by invitation only on Wednesday nights. Innovative CBD cocktails and alcohol free euphoric mocktails. This is an incredible find for sharing an evening with friends or a first date. — Lisa McFadin



Chabot Space and Science Center

The coolest date night ever. They have laser shows, romantic telescopes and a great lineup of adult only events. — Anthony Chabot



Pro Athlete Most Worth Their Salary

Steph Curry

He's just an overall great guy with a lot of common sense. He was brought up with great manners. — Ann Marie



Best DJ

Daghe

Only Bay Area DJ that's on a world tour — Leandre



Best Rising Political Figure

Kamala Harris

Come on, that one was expected, right? — Dejon Gill



Most Affordable Gallery in Which to Buy Art

E-clectique Art Gallery

Kris Mikkelson who curates E-clectique Gallery has a philosophy that not only everyone likes a deal but the inventory needs to move and change consistently. A lot of patrons mention how reasonably priced the inventory is. — Clara Bellino



