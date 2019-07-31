Readers Say the Darndest Things: Restaurants & Bars 

Best $10-or-Less Breakfasts
?
Are you for real? I live in 94102. — chrissy
Jim's Coffee Shop
There aren't many places that have good breakfast for less than $10. Better to eat at home to save money. — Katy Lee
Lao Tae Restaurant
Authentic Southeast Asian dishes w/savory, sweet, salty, and sour taste. — Nai Saeturn
Koffee Pot
The cheapest breakfast I know of with the loveliest servers! — Kelsey Westphal
Tian Jin Dumplings
Jian Bing for $6 can't be beat! — arlin golden
Best $15-or-Less Dinners
Razan's Organic Kitchen
Can't say enough about this great little place. Been eating here since they opened Always fresh and 100% organic everything RazansOrganicKitchen.com — bklyn
Best $4-or-Less Latte
Perch Coffee
The rosemary latte is to die for !!! — Brittany Luby
Nicks Sandwiches, Pittsburg
I don't even know if anywhere else that you can get a latte for under $4. — Emily
Best $8-or-Less Lunches
Louisiana Fish N Chips
In Oakland, on Telegraph Ave in Pill Hill. Their snapper is my favorite. Decent sides. — Alexis Pratt
Rocky's Market
Little known delicious cheap lunch secret is the train station style salami or ham sandwiches on baguettes at the checkstands! Yum! — Corinne Kinczel
Mi Tierra Foods, San Pablo & Addison Street
Their taqueria is a great deal & they have delicious premade sandwiches on super fresh Bolillos that remind me of Mexico! — Andrea Rytkonen
Saigon Express
Best Banh Mi in town and great vermicelli salads as well. Their whole menu is good and their prices are super reasonable. — Harald Leventhal
Best Bar
The Uptown Nightclub
Historic 30 foot Mahogany Bar. Rumored to have come through the Panama Canal. — yeh, ray
Kincaid's
And great view too! — Viola Gonzales
Best Bar Bites
The Kon-Tiki
Sometimes I just go in there JUST to eat. — tonyramone
Best Breakfast/Brunch
Scott's Seafood
Their Sunday Brunch is the bomb! — Maria geronimo
Jeniffer & Todds [Cafe Soleil]
Best biscuits and gravy in California. — joes
La Note on Shattuck in Berkeley
Sweet outdoor patio and great food. — Pat Mayo
Norman's Castro Valley
Great American breakfast. — Denis Chaix
Chica Oakland
Polenta bowls are delicious oh my god. — Brittany Luby
Grand Lake Kitchen
I can't get enough of their Savory French Toast! — Aja De Coudreaux
Best Brewery
Ghost Town Brewing
It's beer. And metal. And nothing else. — Amanda
Best Burmese Restaurant
Royal Rangoon
Tofu with sesame and tamarind is great. — lisa rudman
Best Cambodian/Vietnamese Restaurant
Phnom Penh
Laurel District. Get the shredded pork & shrimp w eggplant. — kurtz
Best Cocktails
Gather
Cocktails for Change! — eric fenster
Best Happy Hour Deal
The Uptown Nightclub
$4 drafts, and $5 well. And their well is a Super Well, not that cheap hangover-inducing crap! — Miss Kae Oz
Heart & Dagger Saloon
$7 for a Tecate and a Dickel, $5 drafts, $4 well! — alamedagirl
Best High-End Burger
Hopscotch
Cow tongue ... nothing else needs to be said. — Ben
Roam Burger
Fries in the burger! — Laura Schewel
Wood Tavern
They don't use a traditional bun, which is kinda wack, but the patty and quality still make it the best around IMO. — Joel Kates DiGiorgio
Best Japanese/Sushi Restaurant
Yojimbo
If the breathtaking line art decorating the interior isn't enough, the sushi is delicious as well! — Abigail Hines
Best Late-Night Eats
Nick's in San Leandro
24 hours, variety of choices and generous servings! — Maria geronimo
Best Mexican Restaurant
Mi Grullense Restaurant
Real Mexican food. — Edgar Munoz
Best New Restaurant
Sister
Formerly known as Boot and Shoe Service. — Jennifer
Best Pizza Slice
Gioia Pizzeria
Just like Brooklyn. — bklyn
Best Place to Eat on a Budget
Yalla Mediterranean
Yum! Add an extra skewer of protein and you have plenty for two or next day's lunch! — Heidi Plumb
Hotsy Totsy and taco truck
Pitcher PBR $12 and tacos $2 each. — Luna
Best Restaurant Service
Le Bateau Ivre
I've seen some of the servers here for over 25 years! Always super-nice. — Aja De Coudreaux
Best Restaurant Tacos
Chop Bar
Pork belly tacos. — Brittany Luby
Seawolf Public House
Taco Tuesdays are awesome! — Monica Plazola
Best Restaurant View
Nobilis Finer Diner
A hidden gem on San Pablo Bay in Richmond. — Stephanie Dyer
Classic Cars West Beer Garden
Plenty of beautiful cars. — kurtz
Limewood
Gorgeous Bay Bridge and SF Bay views from the Montclair Hills. Beautiful surroundings and menu offerings from the in house restaurant at the Claremont. — Miss Kitty Oaks
Best Restaurant Whose Cuisine We Overlooked
Lucky Three Seven and Kingston and Kendejah
Pilipino food (Lucky Three Seven) and Jamaican food (Kingston) and Liberian (Kendejah) — Roshan Uranwala
Man Vs Fries Livermore
Best creative menu and popup! — Ghazal Sharif
Best Sandwiches
Savemore Market
So it's not exactly a sit down venue but there is a small space to sit in front or at a small counter inside but the sandwiches are great and very affordable! — Viola Gonzales
Country Cheese Deli
Obscure place but man they can make a good sandwich. — Olga Villanueva
Jimmy's Deli!
So small so fast so friendly and somehow still thriving amongst all the construction! — Kelsey Westphal
Best South American Restaurant
El Mono
Good Peruvian place with ahi de gallina and causa that's hard to find elsewhere. — Camryn Sanchez
Best Street Tacos
Aguachiles El Tamarindo
Son los mejores tacos estilo 'Baja' que he comido. Tienen un menû muy extenso y gran variedad de Mariscos y Carnes. — Lucy Vargas
Biggest Burrito for the Buck
Island Taqueria
I though there were two burritos in there. — Abigail Hines
Cheapest Everyday Cocktails
The Amplifier
$4 well, $5 options, and $8 specialty/house cocktails. — alamedagirl
Most Affordable Sit-Down Meal With Kids
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
Tuesdays 3-11 p.m. kids 12 and under eat free! — Douglas Smith