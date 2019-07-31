Best of the East Bay 2019

Readers Say the Darndest Things: Restaurants & Bars Rosemary lattes, biscuits and gravy, and cow tongue!

Best $10-or-Less Breakfasts

?

Are you for real? I live in 94102. — chrissy



Jim's Coffee Shop

There aren't many places that have good breakfast for less than $10. Better to eat at home to save money. — Katy Lee



Lao Tae Restaurant

Authentic Southeast Asian dishes w/savory, sweet, salty, and sour taste. — Nai Saeturn



Koffee Pot

The cheapest breakfast I know of with the loveliest servers! — Kelsey Westphal



Tian Jin Dumplings

Jian Bing for $6 can't be beat! — arlin golden



Best $15-or-Less Dinners

Razan's Organic Kitchen

Can't say enough about this great little place. Been eating here since they opened Always fresh and 100% organic everything RazansOrganicKitchen.com — bklyn



Best $4-or-Less Latte

Perch Coffee

The rosemary latte is to die for !!! — Brittany Luby



Nicks Sandwiches, Pittsburg

I don't even know if anywhere else that you can get a latte for under $4. — Emily



Best $8-or-Less Lunches

Louisiana Fish N Chips

In Oakland, on Telegraph Ave in Pill Hill. Their snapper is my favorite. Decent sides. — Alexis Pratt



Rocky's Market

Little known delicious cheap lunch secret is the train station style salami or ham sandwiches on baguettes at the checkstands! Yum! — Corinne Kinczel



Mi Tierra Foods, San Pablo & Addison Street

Their taqueria is a great deal & they have delicious premade sandwiches on super fresh Bolillos that remind me of Mexico! — Andrea Rytkonen



Saigon Express

Best Banh Mi in town and great vermicelli salads as well. Their whole menu is good and their prices are super reasonable. — Harald Leventhal



Best Bar

The Uptown Nightclub

Historic 30 foot Mahogany Bar. Rumored to have come through the Panama Canal. — yeh, ray



Kincaid's

And great view too! — Viola Gonzales



Best Bar Bites

The Kon-Tiki

Sometimes I just go in there JUST to eat. — tonyramone



Best Breakfast/Brunch

Scott's Seafood

Their Sunday Brunch is the bomb! — Maria geronimo



Jeniffer & Todds [Cafe Soleil]

Best biscuits and gravy in California. — joes



La Note on Shattuck in Berkeley

Sweet outdoor patio and great food. — Pat Mayo



Norman's Castro Valley

Great American breakfast. — Denis Chaix



Chica Oakland

Polenta bowls are delicious oh my god. — Brittany Luby



Grand Lake Kitchen

I can't get enough of their Savory French Toast! — Aja De Coudreaux



Best Brewery

Ghost Town Brewing

It's beer. And metal. And nothing else. — Amanda



Best Burmese Restaurant

Royal Rangoon

Tofu with sesame and tamarind is great. — lisa rudman



Best Cambodian/Vietnamese Restaurant

Phnom Penh

Laurel District. Get the shredded pork & shrimp w eggplant. — kurtz



Best Cocktails

Gather

Cocktails for Change! — eric fenster



Best Happy Hour Deal

The Uptown Nightclub

$4 drafts, and $5 well. And their well is a Super Well, not that cheap hangover-inducing crap! — Miss Kae Oz



Heart & Dagger Saloon

$7 for a Tecate and a Dickel, $5 drafts, $4 well! — alamedagirl



Best High-End Burger

Hopscotch

Cow tongue ... nothing else needs to be said. — Ben



Roam Burger

Fries in the burger! — Laura Schewel



Wood Tavern

They don't use a traditional bun, which is kinda wack, but the patty and quality still make it the best around IMO. — Joel Kates DiGiorgio



Best Japanese/Sushi Restaurant

Yojimbo

If the breathtaking line art decorating the interior isn't enough, the sushi is delicious as well! — Abigail Hines



Best Late-Night Eats

Nick's in San Leandro

24 hours, variety of choices and generous servings! — Maria geronimo



Best Mexican Restaurant

Mi Grullense Restaurant

Real Mexican food. — Edgar Munoz



Best New Restaurant

Sister

Formerly known as Boot and Shoe Service. — Jennifer



Best Pizza Slice

Gioia Pizzeria

Just like Brooklyn. — bklyn



Best Place to Eat on a Budget

Yalla Mediterranean

Yum! Add an extra skewer of protein and you have plenty for two or next day's lunch! — Heidi Plumb



Hotsy Totsy and taco truck

Pitcher PBR $12 and tacos $2 each. — Luna



Best Restaurant Service

Le Bateau Ivre

I've seen some of the servers here for over 25 years! Always super-nice. — Aja De Coudreaux



Best Restaurant Tacos

Chop Bar

Pork belly tacos. — Brittany Luby



Seawolf Public House

Taco Tuesdays are awesome! — Monica Plazola



Best Restaurant View

Nobilis Finer Diner

A hidden gem on San Pablo Bay in Richmond. — Stephanie Dyer



Classic Cars West Beer Garden

Plenty of beautiful cars. — kurtz



Limewood

Gorgeous Bay Bridge and SF Bay views from the Montclair Hills. Beautiful surroundings and menu offerings from the in house restaurant at the Claremont. — Miss Kitty Oaks



Best Restaurant Whose Cuisine We Overlooked

Lucky Three Seven and Kingston and Kendejah

Pilipino food (Lucky Three Seven) and Jamaican food (Kingston) and Liberian (Kendejah) — Roshan Uranwala



Man Vs Fries Livermore

Best creative menu and popup! — Ghazal Sharif



Best Sandwiches

Savemore Market

So it's not exactly a sit down venue but there is a small space to sit in front or at a small counter inside but the sandwiches are great and very affordable! — Viola Gonzales



Country Cheese Deli

Obscure place but man they can make a good sandwich. — Olga Villanueva



Jimmy's Deli!

So small so fast so friendly and somehow still thriving amongst all the construction! — Kelsey Westphal



Best South American Restaurant

El Mono

Good Peruvian place with ahi de gallina and causa that's hard to find elsewhere. — Camryn Sanchez



Best Street Tacos

Aguachiles El Tamarindo

Son los mejores tacos estilo 'Baja' que he comido. Tienen un menû muy extenso y gran variedad de Mariscos y Carnes. — Lucy Vargas



Biggest Burrito for the Buck

Island Taqueria

I though there were two burritos in there. — Abigail Hines



Cheapest Everyday Cocktails

The Amplifier

$4 well, $5 options, and $8 specialty/house cocktails. — alamedagirl



Most Affordable Sit-Down Meal With Kids

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

Tuesdays 3-11 p.m. kids 12 and under eat free! — Douglas Smith



