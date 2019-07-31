Readers Say the Darndest Things: Goods & Services 

Auto Mechanic Least Likely to Take You to the Cleaners

Alameda Auto Body

I admit I was hesitant trying Alameda Auto Body since they were recommended by insurance, but they treated [me] well, answered all my questions, and were able to get the job done for less than initial claim. I was quite pleased with the experience. — Abigail Hines



Best Bakery

Katrina Rozelle

Best birthday cakes ever. — Janet Winter



Starter Bakery

Buttery delectables. Nothing like it! — Corinne Kinczel



Las Pasitas

Fantastic Salvadorean pastries. — Christian B Martinez-carranza



Best Bookstore

EM Wolfman

The City Lights of Oakland. — Kelsey Westphal



Best Cannabis Deals

CBCB

$15 for 1/8th, 4g and 4.2 g packages of flower! — Ria Bond



Best Dental Practice

Lake Merritt Dental

I was terrified of the dentist, and Dr. Tuck, Rosa, and Aida have made me feel so comfortable, they're like family. I've gone from avoiding the dentist to having — so much — needed work done, and I couldn't be happier with the work or the service! — Dejon Gill



Best Edible Cannabis Products

Camino gummies, Kiva Confections

The wide variety of flavors and types make it so easy to find exactly what I want. A lot of brands leave you with that cannabis after taste, but Camino gummies practically taste like fruit snacks without that after taste. — Iris



Best Game Shop

Black Diamond Games

Lovely friendly owners and employees, dedicated D&D players on Tuesday and great atmosphere. Excellent store credit program. — Glee



Best Grocery or Produce Delivery Service

Dan's Fresh Produce

Alameda. Not sure if they deliver. Doesn't matter. — Sean Tufino



Good Eggs

Good Eggs has the best selection of produce and prepared items, the BEST drivers and they have paid employees not just 'gig' workers. — marcelle



Best Gym Facilities

Body Mechanix

When I moved to the bay almost 2 years ago I was overweight and didn't have many friends. I tried many gyms via class pass and Groupon. I found Body Mechanix Fitness Oakland to be a fun, friendly, reasonably priced gym with knowledgeable trainers. I have met my goal weight, made new lifelong friends, and now I am a part of a gym community. I love that this gym is diverse and they go out of their way to make sure to include everyone and they host events that promote community. — Jacqueline Taylor



Phoenix Gym

It's not the facility, it's the trainer. Chains have great facilities. Knowledgeable trainers are key to fitness, not glam surroundings and nice shampoo. — Barbara McDonald



Best Hair Salon

Ketér Salon

They made my hair faaaabulooous!! — ilex



Best Place to Buy a Cheap Bike

Swap Meet

Possibly stolen. — Steve Weiss



Changing Gears Bike Shop

Though I heard this community collective is going out of business. — Miss Kae Oz



Best Place to Buy a Fabulous Gift

The Gardener

Fabulous esthetic and well-curated. — karen jacobs



Feathered Outlaw

Best shop for unusual and creative gifts. — Witchmom



Best Massage Therapist

Ranjot Singh Skywalker

Yes, that's their real name. — Candi Martinez Carthen



Highest-Quality Bike Selection

Spokes Bike Lounge & Family Bike Collective

They have the highest quality range of bikes that the owner, Brian, makes sure to fit to your body and lifestyle. The best bike may not be the best fit for you and Brian knows what he's doing. — Lin



Lowest-Pressure Car Dealership

Albany Subaru

Have purchased 3 cars from them over the years and never felt bad about our purchase. — Harald Leventhal



Most Affordable Bike Repairs

The Bart bike shop by 19th Street.

Mr pickles the dog rules! — Kelsey Westphal



Most Affordable Co-Working Facility

At My Sphere

When you combine your work space with your gym membership (they offer co-working & fitness classes) this is a great bargain. — Karen Agresti



Most Affordable Gallery in Which to Buy Art

E-clectique Art Gallery

Kris Mikkelson who curates E-clectique Gallery has a philosophy that not only everyone likes a deal but the inventory needs to move and change consistently. A lot of patrons mention how reasonably priced the inventory is. — Clara Bellino



Most Affordable Gym Contract

Body Mechanix

Month to month or by session. — Marlon Gomez



