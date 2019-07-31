Best of the East Bay 2019

Readers’ Poll Winners: Restaurants & Bars How You Voted in 2019.

Best $10-or-Less Breakfasts

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

4081 Hollis St., Emeryville, 510-594-1221, IAmRudy.comBest $4-or-Less Latte

Red Bay Coffee

Various locations, RedBayCoffee.comBest $15-or-Less Dinners

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-594-7610, CholitaLinda.comBest $7-or-Less Burger

TrueBurger

146 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-208-5678;

4101 Broadway, Oakland, 510-883-8808; TrueBurgerOakland.comBest $8-or-Less Lunches

Tacos Sinaloa

2138 International Blvd., Oakland, 510-535-1206;

2384 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, 510-665-7895Best Bakery

Arizmendi

3265 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-268-8849, ArizmendiBakaery.comBest Bar

Hotsy Totsy Club

601 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-5986, HotsyTotsyClub.comBest Bar Bites

Starline Social Club

2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, 510-593-2109, StarlineSocialClub.comBest Barbecue

Everett and Jones

Various locations, EAndJBBQ.comBest Beer Garden

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland, 510-568-2739 x40, DrinkDrakes.com/Places/DealershipBest Breakfast/Brunch

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-922-9582

2042 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-866-2639; GrandLakeKitchen.comBest Brewery

Drake's Brewing Co.

1933 Davis St., San Leandro, 510-568-2739, DrinkDrakes.comBest Burmese Restaurant

Burma Superstar

1345 Park St., Alameda, 510-522-6200, BurmaSuperstar.comBest Cambodian/Vietnamese Restaurant

Le Cheval

1007 Clay St., Oakland, 510-763-8495, LeCheval.coBest Chinese Restaurant

Shan Dong

328 10th St. #101, Oakland, 510-839-2299, ShanDongRestaurantSF.comBest Cocktails

Hotsy Totsy Club

601 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-5986, HotsyTotsyClub.comBest Deal in Chinatown

Shan Dong

328 10th St. #101, Oakland, 510-839-2299, ShanDongRestaurantSF.comBest Ethiopian/Eritrean Restaurant

Enssaro

357-A Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-238-9050, Enssaro.comBest Farmers Market

Grand Lake Oakland Farmers' Market

Lake Park Ave., Oakland, AgriculturalInstitute.orgBest Fast Food Chain

In-N-Out Burger

Various locations, In-N-Out.comBest Greek Restaurant

Troy

Various locations, TroyGreek.comBest Grocery or Produce Delivery Service

Berkeley Bowl

2020 Oregon St., Berkeley, 510-843-6929;

920 Heinz Ave., Berkeley, 510-898-9555; BerkeleyBowl.comBest Happy Hour Deal

Lake Chalet

1520 Lakeside Dr., Oakland, 510-208-5253, TheLakeChalet.comBest High-End Burger

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St., Oakland, 510-899-8626, www.UmamiBurger.com/Locations/OaklandBest Ice Cream

Fentons Creamery

4226 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, 510-658-7000, FentonsCreamery.comBest Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

Vik's Chaat House

2390 Fourth St., Berkeley, 510-644-4412, ViksChaat.comBest Italian Restaurant

Belotti

5403 College Ave., Oakland, 510-788-7890, BelottiRB.comBest Japanese/Sushi Restaurant

Kirala

2100 Ward St., Berkeley, 510-549-0165, KiralaBerkeley.comBest Korean Restaurant

Bowl'd BBQ

Various locations, BowldBBQ.comBest Lao/Thai Restaurant

Champa Garden

2102 8th Ave., Oakland, 510-238-8819Best Late-Night Eats

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

4081 Hollis St., Emeryville, 510-594-1221, IAmRudy.comBest Mexican Restaurant

Comal

2020 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-926-6300, ComalBerkeley.comBest Middle Eastern Restaurant

La Méditerranée

2936 College Ave., Berkeley, 510-540-7773, CafeLaMed.comBest New Bar

Hello Stranger

1724 Broadway, Oakland, 510-947-9028, Facebook.com/HelloStrangerBarBest New Restaurant

Juanita & Maude

825 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-2233, JuanitaAndMaude.comBest Pizza Restaurant

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

5801 College Ave., Oakland, 510-655-6385;

1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley, 510-525-5950; Zacharys.comBest Pizza Slice

Arizmendi

3265 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-268-8849, ArizmendiBakaery.comBest Place for a Cocktail With Lunch

Mockingbird

416 13th St., Oakland, 510-290-0331, MockingbirdOakland.comBest Place to Dazzle Your Sweetie on Date Night

Bardo Lounge & Supper Club

3343 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-836-8737, BardoOakland.comBest Place to Eat on a Budget

Tacos Sinaloa

2138 International Blvd., Oakland, 510-535-1206;

2384 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, 510-665-7895Best Restaurant Service

Hopscotch

1915 San Pablo Ave., Oakland, 510-788-6217, HopscotchOakland.comBest Restaurant Tacos

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-594-7610, CholitaLinda.comBest Restaurant View

Lake Chalet

1520 Lakeside Dr., Oakland, 510-208-5253, TheLakeChalet.comBest Restaurant Whose Cuisine We Overlooked

Duende

468 19th St., Oakland, 510-893-0174, DuendeOakland.comBest Salads

sweetgreen

1890 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-990-8262, Sweetgreen.com Best Salvadoran Restaurant

Plátano

2042 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-704-0325, CafePlatano.comBest Sandwiches

Ike's Love and Sandwiches

Various locations, LoveAndSandwiches.comBest Small Plates (tie)

Duende, La Marcha Tapas Bar

Duende, 468 19th St, Oakland, 510-893-0174, DuendeOakland.com

La Marcha Tapas Bar, 2026 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, 510-647-9525, LaMarchaBerkeley.comBest Soul Food Restaurant

Brown Sugar Kitchen

2295 Broadway, Oakland, 510-839-7685, BrownSugarKitchen.com Best South American Restaurant

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-594-7610, CholitaLinda.comBest Steaks

Belcampo Meat Co.

55 Webster St., Oakland, 510-281-0998, Belcampo.comBest Street Tacos

Tacos Sinaloa

2138 International Blvd., Oakland, 510-535-1206Best Taproom

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland, 510-568-2739 x40, DrinkDrakes.com/Places/DealershipBest Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant

Souley Vegan

301 Broadway, Oakland, 510-922-1615, SouleyVegan.comBest Wine Bar Selection

Ordinaire

3354 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-350-7524, OrdinaireWine.comBest Winery

Rock Wall Wine Company

2301 Monarch St., Alameda, 510-522-5700, RockWallWines.com Biggest Burrito for the Buck

Gordo

2989 College Ave, Berkeley, 510-204-9027;

1423 Solano Ave., Albany, 510-528-8226: GordoTaqueria.coCheapest Everyday Cocktails

Hotsy Totsy Club

601 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-5986, HotsyTotsyClub.comMost Affordable Sit-Down Meal With Kids

Cactus Taqueria

5642 College Ave., Oakland, 510-658-6180;

1881 Solano Ave., Berkeley, 510-528-1881; CactusTaqueria.comMost Over-the-Top Cocktails

The Kon-Tiki

