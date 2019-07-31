Readers’ Poll Winners: Restaurants & Bars 

You searched for:

Best $10-or-Less Breakfasts
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis St., Emeryville, 510-594-1221, IAmRudy.com

Best $4-or-Less Latte
Red Bay Coffee
Various locations, RedBayCoffee.com

Best $15-or-Less Dinners
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-594-7610, CholitaLinda.com

Best $7-or-Less Burger
TrueBurger
146 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-208-5678;
4101 Broadway, Oakland, 510-883-8808; TrueBurgerOakland.com

Best $8-or-Less Lunches
Tacos Sinaloa
2138 International Blvd., Oakland, 510-535-1206;
2384 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, 510-665-7895

Best Bakery
Arizmendi
3265 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-268-8849, ArizmendiBakaery.com

Best Bar
Hotsy Totsy Club
601 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-5986, HotsyTotsyClub.com

Best Bar Bites
Starline Social Club
2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, 510-593-2109, StarlineSocialClub.com

Best Barbecue
Everett and Jones
Various locations, EAndJBBQ.com

Best Beer Garden
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland, 510-568-2739 x40, DrinkDrakes.com/Places/Dealership

Best Breakfast/Brunch
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-922-9582
2042 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-866-2639; GrandLakeKitchen.com

Best Brewery
Drake's Brewing Co.
1933 Davis St., San Leandro, 510-568-2739, DrinkDrakes.com

Best Burmese Restaurant
Burma Superstar
1345 Park St., Alameda, 510-522-6200, BurmaSuperstar.com

Best Cambodian/Vietnamese Restaurant
Le Cheval
1007 Clay St., Oakland, 510-763-8495, LeCheval.co

Best Chinese Restaurant
Shan Dong
328 10th St. #101, Oakland, 510-839-2299, ShanDongRestaurantSF.com

Best Cocktails
Hotsy Totsy Club
601 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-5986, HotsyTotsyClub.com

Best Deal in Chinatown
Shan Dong
328 10th St. #101, Oakland, 510-839-2299, ShanDongRestaurantSF.com

Best Ethiopian/Eritrean Restaurant
Enssaro
357-A Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-238-9050, Enssaro.com

Best Farmers Market
Grand Lake Oakland Farmers' Market
Lake Park Ave., Oakland, AgriculturalInstitute.org

Best Fast Food Chain
In-N-Out Burger
Various locations, In-N-Out.com

Best Greek Restaurant
Troy
Various locations, TroyGreek.com

Best Grocery or Produce Delivery Service
Berkeley Bowl
2020 Oregon St., Berkeley, 510-843-6929;
920 Heinz Ave., Berkeley, 510-898-9555; BerkeleyBowl.com

Best Happy Hour Deal
Lake Chalet
1520 Lakeside Dr., Oakland, 510-208-5253, TheLakeChalet.com

Best High-End Burger
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St., Oakland, 510-899-8626, www.UmamiBurger.com/Locations/Oakland

Best Ice Cream
Fentons Creamery
4226 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, 510-658-7000, FentonsCreamery.com

Best Indian/Pakistani Restaurant
Vik's Chaat House
2390 Fourth St., Berkeley, 510-644-4412, ViksChaat.com

Best Italian Restaurant
Belotti
5403 College Ave., Oakland, 510-788-7890, BelottiRB.com

Best Japanese/Sushi Restaurant
Kirala
2100 Ward St., Berkeley, 510-549-0165, KiralaBerkeley.com

Best Korean Restaurant
Bowl'd BBQ
Various locations, BowldBBQ.com

Best Lao/Thai Restaurant
Champa Garden
2102 8th Ave., Oakland, 510-238-8819

Best Late-Night Eats
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis St., Emeryville, 510-594-1221, IAmRudy.com

Best Mexican Restaurant
Comal
2020 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-926-6300, ComalBerkeley.com

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
La Méditerranée
2936 College Ave., Berkeley, 510-540-7773, CafeLaMed.com

Best New Bar
Hello Stranger
1724 Broadway, Oakland, 510-947-9028, Facebook.com/HelloStrangerBar

Best New Restaurant
Juanita & Maude
825 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-2233, JuanitaAndMaude.com

Best Pizza Restaurant
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
5801 College Ave., Oakland, 510-655-6385;
1853 Solano Ave., Berkeley, 510-525-5950; Zacharys.com

Best Pizza Slice
Arizmendi
3265 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-268-8849, ArizmendiBakaery.com

Best Place for a Cocktail With Lunch
Mockingbird
416 13th St., Oakland, 510-290-0331, MockingbirdOakland.com

Best Place to Dazzle Your Sweetie on Date Night
Bardo Lounge & Supper Club
3343 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-836-8737, BardoOakland.com

Best Place to Eat on a Budget
Tacos Sinaloa
2138 International Blvd., Oakland, 510-535-1206;
2384 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, 510-665-7895

Best Restaurant Service
Hopscotch
1915 San Pablo Ave., Oakland, 510-788-6217, HopscotchOakland.com

Best Restaurant Tacos
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-594-7610, CholitaLinda.com

Best Restaurant View
Lake Chalet
1520 Lakeside Dr., Oakland, 510-208-5253, TheLakeChalet.com

Best Restaurant Whose Cuisine We Overlooked
Duende
468 19th St., Oakland, 510-893-0174, DuendeOakland.com

Best Salads
sweetgreen
1890 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-990-8262, Sweetgreen.com

Best Salvadoran Restaurant
Plátano
2042 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-704-0325, CafePlatano.com

Best Sandwiches
Ike's Love and Sandwiches
Various locations, LoveAndSandwiches.com

Best Small Plates (tie)
Duende, La Marcha Tapas Bar
Duende, 468 19th St, Oakland, 510-893-0174, DuendeOakland.com
La Marcha Tapas Bar, 2026 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, 510-647-9525, LaMarchaBerkeley.com

Best Soul Food Restaurant
Brown Sugar Kitchen
2295 Broadway, Oakland, 510-839-7685, BrownSugarKitchen.com

Best South American Restaurant
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-594-7610, CholitaLinda.com

Best Steaks
Belcampo Meat Co.
55 Webster St., Oakland, 510-281-0998, Belcampo.com

Best Street Tacos
Tacos Sinaloa
2138 International Blvd., Oakland, 510-535-1206

Best Taproom
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland, 510-568-2739 x40, DrinkDrakes.com/Places/Dealership

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant
Souley Vegan
301 Broadway, Oakland, 510-922-1615, SouleyVegan.com

Best Wine Bar Selection
Ordinaire
3354 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-350-7524, OrdinaireWine.com

Best Winery
Rock Wall Wine Company
2301 Monarch St., Alameda, 510-522-5700, RockWallWines.com

Biggest Burrito for the Buck
Gordo
2989 College Ave, Berkeley, 510-204-9027;
1423 Solano Ave., Albany, 510-528-8226: GordoTaqueria.co

Cheapest Everyday Cocktails
Hotsy Totsy Club
601 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-5986, HotsyTotsyClub.com

Most Affordable Sit-Down Meal With Kids
Cactus Taqueria
5642 College Ave., Oakland, 510-658-6180;
1881 Solano Ave., Berkeley, 510-528-1881; CactusTaqueria.com

Most Over-the-Top Cocktails
The Kon-Tiki
347 14th St., Oakland, 510-823 2332, TheKon-TikiOakland.com

