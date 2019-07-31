You searched for:

Readers' Poll Winners: Goods & Services 

How You Voted in 2019.

Auto Mechanic Least Likely to Take You to the Cleaners
Steve's Auto Care
11820 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, 510-237-3906, StevesAutoCare.net

Best Art Supply Store
Blick
5301 Broadway, Oakland, 510-658-2787, DickBlick.com

Best Big Box Store
Costco
Various locations, Costco.com

Best Bookstore
Pegasus Books
Various locations, PegasusBookstore.com

Best Cannabis Deals
Harborside
1840 Embarcadero, Oakland, 888-994-2726, ShopHarborside.com

Best Cannabis Delivery Service
eaze
Eaze.com

Best Cannabis Dispensary
Harborside
1840 Embarcadero, Oakland, 888-994-2726, ShopHarborside.com

Best Cannabis Strain
Blue Dream

Best Chiropractic Practice
Vibrant Body Wellness
1911 Addison St, Suite 101, Berkeley, 510-981-8348, VibrantBodyWellness.com

Best Deals on Used Books
Half Price Books
2036 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-526-6080, HPB.com

Best Deals on Used LPs or CDs
Amoeba Music
2455 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, 510-549-1125, Amoeba.com

Best Deals on Wine
BevMo!
Various locations, Bevmo.com

Best Dental Practice
Lake Merritt Dental
1900 Webster St., Oakland, 510-834-4321, LakeMerrittDental.com

Best Designer Eyeglass Shop
Alameda Eyes
1432 Park St., Alameda, 510-769-2020, AlamedaEyes.com

Best Doggie Day Care
Happy Hound
2101 Mandela Pkwy., Oakland, 510-547-3647, HappyHound.com

Best East Bay T-Shirts
Oaklandish
1444 Broadway, Oakland, 510-251-9500, Oaklandish.com

Best Edible Cannabis Products
Camino gummies, Kiva Confections
KivaConfections.com

 Best Flea Market
Alameda Point Antiques Faire
2900 Navy Way, Alameda, AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com

Best Game Shop
Games of Berkeley
2510-Durant Ave., Berkeley, 510-540-7822, GamesOfBerkeley.com

Best Gym Facilities
Berkeley YMCA
2001 Allston Way, Berkeley, 510-848-9622, YMCAEastBay.org/locations /Berkeley-YMCA

Best Hair Salon
Fox and Belle Salon
911 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-705-1582, FoxAndBelleSalon.com

Best High-End Furniture and Furnishings
Scandanavian Designs
Various locations, ScandinavianDesigns.com

Best High-End Liquor Selection
BevMo!
Various locations, Bevmo.com

Best Nail Salon
All About Nails
3606 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-834-6910

Best Neighborhood in Which to Spend an Afternoon
 Grand Lake, Oakland

Best New Business (not restaurant or bar)
ECO Cannabis
2435 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-338-3001, EcoCannabis.net

Best Place to Adopt a Pet
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin St., Oakland, 510-569-0702, EastBaySPCA.org

Best Place to Buy a Cheap Bike
The Towne Cycles
5656 Genoa St., Emeryville, 510-677-5121, TowneCycles.com

Best Place to Buy a Fabulous Gift
Urban Indigo
3339 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-419-0451, UrbanIndigo.com

Best Place to Invest in a New Hairstyle-Men
Fox and Belle Salon
911 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-705-1582, FoxAndBelleSalon.com

Best Place to Invest in a New Hairstyle-Women
Fox and Belle Salon
911 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-705-1582, FoxAndBelleSalon.com

Best Place to Learn How to Brew Your Own Beer
Diving Dog Brewhouse
1802 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-306-1914, DivingDogBrew.com

 Best Place to Learn How to Grow Your Own Pot
Oaksterdam University
1734 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-251-1544, OaksterdamUniversity.com

Best Place to Pamper Yourself
Grove
1483 Solano Ave, Albany, 510-526-9874, GroveSalon.com

Best Place to Splurge on Jewelry
Pavé Fine Jewelry
Various locations, PaveFineJewelry.com

Best Place to Stretch Your Grocery Budget
Berkeley Bowl
Various locations, BerkeleyBowl.com

Best Selection of Plants for Your Garden
East Bay Nursery
2332 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, 510-845-6490, EastBayNursery.com

Best Shoe Store
SoleSpace
1714 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-306-1585, SoleSpace.MyShopify.com

Best Tattoo Parlor
Lucky 13 Tattoos
1301 Park St., Alameda, 510-263-8660, L13Tat.com

Best Thrift Store Bargains
Thrift Town
San Leandro, 16160 E. 14th St., 510-278-1766; El Sobrante, 3654 San Pablo Dam Rd., 510-222-8696; ThriftTown.com

Best Yoga Studio
Square One Yoga
Various locations, SquareOneYoga.com

Highest-Quality Bike Selection
Alameda Bicycle
1522 Park St., Alameda, 510-522-0070, AlamedaBicycle.com

Lowest-Pressure Car Dealership
Honda of Oakland
3330 Broadway., Oakland, 866-423-8639, HondaOakland.com

Most Affordable Antique Store
Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles
3742 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-763-3342, UhuruFurniture.Blogspot.com

Most Affordable Bike Repairs
Alameda Bicycle
1522 Park St., Alameda, 510-522-0070, AlamedaBicycle.com

Most Affordable Co-Working Facility
Oakstop
Various locations, Oakstop.com

Most Affordable Gym Contract
Planet Fitness
4055 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-336-9542, PlanetFitness.com

Most Affordable Pet Boarding
East Bay SPCA
Oakland, EastBaySPCA.org

Most Affordable Vet Clinic
Oakland Veterinary Hospital
4258 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-530-1353

Most Deluxe Cannabis Accessories
Harborside
1840 Embarcadero, Oakland, 888-994-2726, ShopHarborside.com

Most Stylish Vintage Clothing
Crossroads
Various locations, CrossroadsTrading.com

Nicest Evening Dresses
Outback in the Temple of Venus
1799 Fourth St., Berkeley, 510-527-1945
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

