Best of the East Bay 2019

Readers' Poll Winners: Goods & Services How You Voted in 2019.

Auto Mechanic Least Likely to Take You to the Cleaners

Steve's Auto Care

11820 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, 510-237-3906, StevesAutoCare.netBest Art Supply Store

Blick

5301 Broadway, Oakland, 510-658-2787, DickBlick.comBest Big Box Store

Costco

Various locations, Costco.comBest Bookstore

Pegasus Books

Various locations, PegasusBookstore.comBest Cannabis Deals

Harborside

1840 Embarcadero, Oakland, 888-994-2726, ShopHarborside.comBest Cannabis Delivery Service

eaze

Eaze.comBest Cannabis Dispensary

Harborside

1840 Embarcadero, Oakland, 888-994-2726, ShopHarborside.comBest Cannabis Strain

Blue Dream



Best Chiropractic Practice

Vibrant Body Wellness

1911 Addison St, Suite 101, Berkeley, 510-981-8348, VibrantBodyWellness.comBest Deals on Used Books

Half Price Books

2036 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-526-6080, HPB.comBest Deals on Used LPs or CDs

Amoeba Music

2455 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, 510-549-1125, Amoeba.com Best Deals on Wine

BevMo!

Various locations, Bevmo.comBest Dental Practice

Lake Merritt Dental

1900 Webster St., Oakland, 510-834-4321, LakeMerrittDental.comBest Designer Eyeglass Shop

Alameda Eyes

1432 Park St., Alameda, 510-769-2020, AlamedaEyes.comBest Doggie Day Care

Happy Hound

2101 Mandela Pkwy., Oakland, 510-547-3647, HappyHound.comBest East Bay T-Shirts

Oaklandish

1444 Broadway, Oakland, 510-251-9500, Oaklandish.comBest Edible Cannabis Products

Camino gummies, Kiva Confections

KivaConfections.com Best Flea Market

Alameda Point Antiques Faire

2900 Navy Way, Alameda, AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.comBest Game Shop

Games of Berkeley

2510-Durant Ave., Berkeley, 510-540-7822, GamesOfBerkeley.comBest Gym Facilities

Berkeley YMCA

2001 Allston Way, Berkeley, 510-848-9622, YMCAEastBay.org/locations /Berkeley-YMCABest Hair Salon

Fox and Belle Salon

911 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-705-1582, FoxAndBelleSalon.com Best High-End Furniture and Furnishings

Scandanavian Designs

Various locations, ScandinavianDesigns.comBest High-End Liquor Selection

BevMo!

Various locations, Bevmo.comBest Nail Salon

All About Nails

3606 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-834-6910Best Neighborhood in Which to Spend an Afternoon

Grand Lake, OaklandBest New Business (not restaurant or bar)

ECO Cannabis

2435 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-338-3001, EcoCannabis.netBest Place to Adopt a Pet

East Bay SPCA

8323 Baldwin St., Oakland, 510-569-0702, EastBaySPCA.orgBest Place to Buy a Cheap Bike

The Towne Cycles

5656 Genoa St., Emeryville, 510-677-5121, TowneCycles.com Best Place to Buy a Fabulous Gift

Urban Indigo

3339 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, 510-419-0451, UrbanIndigo.comBest Place to Invest in a New Hairstyle-Men

Fox and Belle Salon

911 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-705-1582, FoxAndBelleSalon.comBest Place to Invest in a New Hairstyle-Women

Fox and Belle Salon

911 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-705-1582, FoxAndBelleSalon.comBest Place to Learn How to Brew Your Own Beer

Diving Dog Brewhouse

1802 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-306-1914, DivingDogBrew.com Best Place to Learn How to Grow Your Own Pot

Oaksterdam University

1734 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-251-1544, OaksterdamUniversity.comBest Place to Pamper Yourself

Grove

1483 Solano Ave, Albany, 510-526-9874, GroveSalon.com Best Place to Splurge on Jewelry

Pavé Fine Jewelry

Various locations, PaveFineJewelry.comBest Place to Stretch Your Grocery Budget

Berkeley Bowl

Various locations, BerkeleyBowl.comBest Selection of Plants for Your Garden

East Bay Nursery

2332 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, 510-845-6490, EastBayNursery.comBest Shoe Store

SoleSpace

1714 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-306-1585, SoleSpace.MyShopify.comBest Tattoo Parlor

Lucky 13 Tattoos

1301 Park St., Alameda, 510-263-8660, L13Tat.comBest Thrift Store Bargains

Thrift Town

San Leandro, 16160 E. 14th St., 510-278-1766; El Sobrante, 3654 San Pablo Dam Rd., 510-222-8696; ThriftTown.comBest Yoga Studio

Square One Yoga

Various locations, SquareOneYoga.comHighest-Quality Bike Selection

Alameda Bicycle

1522 Park St., Alameda, 510-522-0070, AlamedaBicycle.comLowest-Pressure Car Dealership

Honda of Oakland

3330 Broadway., Oakland, 866-423-8639, HondaOakland.comMost Affordable Antique Store

Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles

3742 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-763-3342, UhuruFurniture.Blogspot.comMost Affordable Bike Repairs

Alameda Bicycle

1522 Park St., Alameda, 510-522-0070, AlamedaBicycle.comMost Affordable Co-Working Facility

Oakstop

Various locations, Oakstop.comMost Affordable Gym Contract

Planet Fitness

4055 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-336-9542, PlanetFitness.comMost Affordable Pet Boarding

East Bay SPCA

Oakland, EastBaySPCA.orgMost Affordable Vet Clinic

Oakland Veterinary Hospital

4258 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-530-1353Most Deluxe Cannabis Accessories

Harborside

1840 Embarcadero, Oakland, 888-994-2726, ShopHarborside.comMost Stylish Vintage Clothing

Crossroads

Various locations, CrossroadsTrading.comNicest Evening Dresses

Outback in the Temple of Venus

