Readers’ Poll Winners: Arts & Culture 

Best Arts Nonprofit
Oakland Symphony.
1440 Broadway, Suite 405, Oakland,
510-444-0801, OaklandSymphony.orgBest Author Readings
Books Inc.
1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-525-7777, BooksInc.net/BerkeleyBest Band
Jazz Mafia
JazzMafia.comBest Charitable Nonprofit
Alameda County
Community Food Bank
7900 Edgewater Dr., Oakland,
510-635-3663, ACCFB.orgBest Comedy Night
Comedy Oakland,
Spice Monkey
1628 Webster St., Oakland, 510-214-2626, ComedyOakland.comBest Cultural Event
First Fridays
2633 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 109, Oakland,
510-361-0615, OaklandFirstFridays.orgBest DJ Night
Suavecito Souldies,
The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com/Event/
Suavecito-SouldiesBest East Bay Album of Last 12 Months
PRIME, P-Lo
P-Lo.comBest East Bay Book of Last 12 Months
There There, Tommy Orange
Best East Bay Instagram Account
East Bay SPCA Oakland,
EastBaySPCA.orgBest East Bay Movie of Last 12 Months
Sorry to Bother You
Best East Bay SoundCloud Channel
Awkward Convos With Beejus
SoundCloud.com/AwkwardConvosBest Free Event
First Friday
2633 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 109, Oakland,
510-361-0615, OaklandFirstFridays.orgBest Free Lectures
Betty Soskin, the Rosie
the Riveter Museum
Best Gallery Openings
Classic Cars West Beer Garden
411 26th St, Suite B, Oakland, 510-301-5142, ClassicCarsWestBeerGarden.comBest Karaoke Crowds
Karaoke Night,
The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com/Event
/Karaoke-NightBest Live Theater Value
Berkeley Rep
2025 Addison St., Berkeley, 510-647-2949, BerkeleyRep.orgBest Local Podcast
99% Invisible
99PercentInvisible.orgBest Movie Programming
Grand Lake Theater
3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-452-3556, RenaissanceRialto.comBest Movie Viewing Experience
Grand Lake Theater
3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-452-3556, RenaissanceRialto.com
Best New Arts Venue
7th West
1255 7th St., Oakland, 7thWest.comBest New Cultural Event
Drunken Film Fest
Oakland, DrunkenFilmFest.com/OaklandBest Open Mic
Freight and Salvage
2020 Addison St., Berkeley, 510-644-2020, TheFreight.orgBest Place to Buy From Local Artisans
Owl N Wood
471 9th St., Oakland, 510-858-7650, OwlNWood.comBest Place to Dance
The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.comBest Place to Discover Local Musicians
The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.comBest Place to Hear Live Music
Fox Theater
1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland,
510-302-2250, TheFoxOakland.comBest Place to Play Board Games
Albatross Pub
1822 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley,
510-843-2473, AlbatrossPub.comBest Trivia Night
Albatross Pub
1822 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley,
510-843-2473, AlbatrossPub.comBest Underground Cultural Event
Oakhella
Oakland, OakHella.comMost Affordable Gallery in Which to Buy Art
Creative Growth
355 24th St., Oakland, 510-836-2340 x115, CreativeGrowth.orgMost Opulent Charity Ball
Notes & Words, UCSF
Benioff Children's Hospital
2201 Broadway, Suite 600, Oakland,
510-428-3898, NotesAndWords.org�