  2019
  Readers' Poll Winners
Readers’ Poll Winners: Arts & Culture 

How You Voted in 2019.

Best Arts Nonprofit
Oakland Symphony.
1440 Broadway, Suite 405, Oakland, 510-444-0801, OaklandSymphony.org

Best Author Readings
Books Inc.
1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-525-7777, BooksInc.net/Berkeley

Best Band
Jazz Mafia
JazzMafia.com

Best Charitable Nonprofit
Alameda County Community Food Bank
7900 Edgewater Dr., Oakland, 510-635-3663, ACCFB.org

Best Comedy Night
Comedy Oakland, Spice Monkey
1628 Webster St., Oakland, 510-214-2626, ComedyOakland.com

Best Cultural Event
First Fridays
2633 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 109, Oakland, 510-361-0615, OaklandFirstFridays.org

Best DJ Night
Suavecito Souldies, The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com/Event/ Suavecito-Souldies

Best East Bay Album of Last 12 Months
PRIME, P-Lo
P-Lo.com

Best East Bay Book of Last 12 Months
There There, Tommy Orange

Best East Bay Instagram Account
East Bay SPCA Oakland,
EastBaySPCA.org

Best East Bay Movie of Last 12 Months
Sorry to Bother You

Best East Bay SoundCloud Channel
Awkward Convos With Beejus
SoundCloud.com/AwkwardConvos

Best Free Event
First Friday
2633 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 109, Oakland, 510-361-0615, OaklandFirstFridays.org

Best Free Lectures
Betty Soskin, the Rosie the Riveter Museum

Best Gallery Openings
Classic Cars West Beer Garden
411 26th St, Suite B, Oakland, 510-301-5142, ClassicCarsWestBeerGarden.com

Best Karaoke Crowds
Karaoke Night, The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com/Event /Karaoke-Night

Best Live Theater Value
Berkeley Rep
2025 Addison St., Berkeley, 510-647-2949, BerkeleyRep.org

Best Local Podcast
99% Invisible
99PercentInvisible.org

Best Movie Programming
Grand Lake Theater
3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-452-3556, RenaissanceRialto.com

Best Movie Viewing Experience
Grand Lake Theater
3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-452-3556, RenaissanceRialto.com

 Best New Arts Venue
7th West
1255 7th St., Oakland, 7thWest.com

Best New Cultural Event
Drunken Film Fest
Oakland, DrunkenFilmFest.com/Oakland

Best Open Mic
Freight and Salvage
2020 Addison St., Berkeley, 510-644-2020, TheFreight.org

Best Place to Buy From Local Artisans
Owl N Wood
471 9th St., Oakland, 510-858-7650, OwlNWood.com

Best Place to Dance
The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com

Best Place to Discover Local Musicians
The Uptown Nightclub
1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com

Best Place to Hear Live Music
Fox Theater
1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-302-2250, TheFoxOakland.com

Best Place to Play Board Games
Albatross Pub
1822 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, 510-843-2473, AlbatrossPub.com

Best Trivia Night
Albatross Pub
1822 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, 510-843-2473, AlbatrossPub.com

Best Underground Cultural Event
Oakhella
Oakland, OakHella.com

Most Affordable Gallery in Which to Buy Art
Creative Growth
355 24th St., Oakland, 510-836-2340 x115, CreativeGrowth.org

Most Opulent Charity Ball
Notes & Words, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital
2201 Broadway, Suite 600, Oakland, 510-428-3898, NotesAndWords.org
