Best of the East Bay 2019

Readers’ Poll Winners: Arts & Culture How You Voted in 2019.

Best Arts Nonprofit

Oakland Symphony.

1440 Broadway, Suite 405, Oakland, 510-444-0801, OaklandSymphony.orgBest Author Readings

Books Inc.

1491 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-525-7777, BooksInc.net/BerkeleyBest Band

Jazz Mafia

JazzMafia.comBest Charitable Nonprofit

Alameda County Community Food Bank

7900 Edgewater Dr., Oakland, 510-635-3663, ACCFB.orgBest Comedy Night

Comedy Oakland, Spice Monkey

1628 Webster St., Oakland, 510-214-2626, ComedyOakland.comBest Cultural Event

First Fridays

2633 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 109, Oakland, 510-361-0615, OaklandFirstFridays.orgBest DJ Night

Suavecito Souldies, The Uptown Nightclub

1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com/Event/ Suavecito-SouldiesBest East Bay Album of Last 12 Months

PRIME, P-Lo

P-Lo.comBest East Bay Book of Last 12 Months

There There, Tommy Orange



Best East Bay Instagram Account

East Bay SPCA Oakland,

EastBaySPCA.orgBest East Bay Movie of Last 12 Months

Sorry to Bother You



Best East Bay SoundCloud Channel

Awkward Convos With Beejus

SoundCloud.com/AwkwardConvosBest Free Event

First Friday

2633 Telegraph Ave, Ste. 109, Oakland, 510-361-0615, OaklandFirstFridays.orgBest Free Lectures

Betty Soskin, the Rosie the Riveter Museum



Best Gallery Openings

Classic Cars West Beer Garden

411 26th St, Suite B, Oakland, 510-301-5142, ClassicCarsWestBeerGarden.comBest Karaoke Crowds

Karaoke Night, The Uptown Nightclub

1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.com/Event /Karaoke-NightBest Live Theater Value

Berkeley Rep

2025 Addison St., Berkeley, 510-647-2949, BerkeleyRep.orgBest Local Podcast

99% Invisible

99PercentInvisible.orgBest Movie Programming

Grand Lake Theater

3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-452-3556, RenaissanceRialto.comBest Movie Viewing Experience

Grand Lake Theater

3200 Grand Ave., Oakland, 510-452-3556, RenaissanceRialto.com Best New Arts Venue

7th West

1255 7th St., Oakland, 7thWest.comBest New Cultural Event

Drunken Film Fest

Oakland, DrunkenFilmFest.com/OaklandBest Open Mic

Freight and Salvage

2020 Addison St., Berkeley, 510-644-2020, TheFreight.orgBest Place to Buy From Local Artisans

Owl N Wood

471 9th St., Oakland, 510-858-7650, OwlNWood.comBest Place to Dance

The Uptown Nightclub

1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.comBest Place to Discover Local Musicians

The Uptown Nightclub

1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, UptownNightclub.comBest Place to Hear Live Music

Fox Theater

1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-302-2250, TheFoxOakland.comBest Place to Play Board Games

Albatross Pub

1822 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, 510-843-2473, AlbatrossPub.comBest Trivia Night

Albatross Pub

1822 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley, 510-843-2473, AlbatrossPub.comBest Underground Cultural Event

Oakhella

Oakland, OakHella.comMost Affordable Gallery in Which to Buy Art

Creative Growth

355 24th St., Oakland, 510-836-2340 x115, CreativeGrowth.orgMost Opulent Charity Ball

Notes & Words, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

