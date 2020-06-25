June 25, 2020 News & Opinion » Chronic Town

Racial Inequities of Cannabis 

Not much progress has been made

By
click to enlarge ebx2026-chronictown.jpg
Email
Print

A few weeks ago, the racial inequities of cannabis (both the illegal and legal kind) blew up amid the protests and riots following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Large groups of looters broke into nearly every dispensary in Oakland.

Debby Goldsberry of Magnolia Wellness, an Oakland dispensary that was hit especially hard, thinks the crimes were very much a part of the protest. She said this the day after her shop was smashed to smithereens and put out of commission for at least several weeks. According to Goldsberry, the glee evinced by the looters on the security-camera footage ("they danced on the desks," she said) showed that they were making a statement, not just burgling the place.

"People say it wasn't political and that it had nothing to do with the protests," she said. "But I think it did. The same conditions that led to the killing of George Floyd led to this."

If their actions can be traced to the same racial inequities that led to the killing of George Floyd, it might have something to do with the fact that the legal-weed business is so widely seen as a thing of comfortable, middle-class (and above) white people. It's widely seen that way because that's largely what it is.

Most people in the pot business are pretty liberal, and most of them—at least among the owners of smaller, independent businesses—are well aware of the inequities surrounding cannabis. These attitudes are more widely shared in the pot business than in most other businesses. But the fact remains that despite all the rhetoric and the formation of equity programs meant to give Blacks and Hispanics a leg up, not much progress has been made to even out the racial disparities.

The most recent solid statistics come from a 2017 survey in 2017 revealing that less than a fifth of all owners or major shareholders in cannabis companies are people of color. Even more astonishingly, only 4.3 percent of that group were African Americans. That number is probably a little higher in California compared to the national average, but any trip to an industry conference or trade show should be enough to tell the tale: cannabis isn't green, it's white.

The problems are, to some degree, the same problems that yield similar statistics in other industries: chiefly, lack of access to capital. But there are other problems that are endemic to pot. The history of cannabis in the United States is a history of discrimination. It was outlawed largely to go after minorities early in the 20th century, just as many Blacks were starting to migrate northward where there were fewer Jim Crow laws on the books to keep them in line. At times, this has been explicitly stated. Harry Anslinger, the head of the Federal Narcotics Bureau in the '30s, was the most notorious anti-pot government official of his time—or really any time.

"Reefer makes darkies think they're as good as white men," he was quoted as saying. "There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the U.S., and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers. Their Satanic music, jazz and swing result from marijuana use. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others."

Politicians have since been more circumspect about what they say in public, but it's not hard to trace the line from Anslinger to the public musings about the Evil Weed from people such as former "drug czar" William Bennett, or Trump's former attorney general, Jeff Sessions. In the 1980s, Sessions was quoted as saying he liked the Ku Klux Klan just fine "until I found out they smoked pot."

Sessions was a U.S. attorney in Alabama at the time. The quote cost him a federal judgeship. But then he won a Senate seat and, eventually, the leadership of the Justice Department, from which he was ejected thanks only to the lunatic whims of Donald Trump. Now he's running for Senate again, and he might win. Pot might be legal in a bunch of states, but when it comes to minority equity, how much progress has really been made?

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Chronic Town »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Chronic Town

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Schaaf opposes plan to defund OPD; Skinner to lead oversight hearing on covid outbreak in jails

News - June 23, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Schaaf opposes plan to defund OPD; Skinner to lead oversight hearing on covid outbreak in jails

Monday's Briefing: Oakland greenlights negotiations to sell its half of Coliseum to the A's; Laney College teacher's racist suggestion

News - June 22, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Oakland greenlights negotiations to sell its half of Coliseum to the A's; Laney College teacher's racist suggestion

Friday's Briefing: Juneteenth demonstration shuts down the Port of Oakland; Oakland Catholic priest says the bishop is racist

News - June 19, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Juneteenth demonstration shuts down the Port of Oakland; Oakland Catholic priest says the bishop is racist

Thursday's Briefing: Fake body found hanging in effigy at Lake Merritt; San Leandro City Council votes to defund police

News - June 18, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Fake body found hanging in effigy at Lake Merritt; San Leandro City Council votes to defund police

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland investigates nooses hanging from trees at Lake Merritt; McDonald's workers sue over spread of covid-19 in workplace

News - June 17, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland investigates nooses hanging from trees at Lake Merritt; McDonald's workers sue over spread of covid-19 in workplace

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Jun 17, 2020
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 3, 2020

May 27, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 13, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation