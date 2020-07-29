Protest Turns Violent in Oakland 

A protest against police in Oakland on Saturday night turned violent as the Alameda County Courthouse and other locations were vandalized, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said images from Saturday night gives President Trump a reason to send federal law enforcement officers to Oakland... Oakland officials and community members are discouraging residents from gathering at Lake Merritt, SFGate reports. "Give the lake a break," Schaaf urged residents on Friday. Meanwhile, the Oakland Zoo is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday featuring outdoor-only activities... Some Oakland elementary principals are discouraging so-called "pandemic pods," parents coupling small groups of children into home-learning groups, KTVU reports. The arrangement could exacerbate social inequities in the classroom, the principals said... Contra Costa County supervisors will consider an ordinance allowing fines of $100 for individuals not wearing masks and general violations of the county's public health orders, the East Bay Times reports. Fines for businesses could be as high as $1,000... Former Contra Costa County registrar Joe Canciamilla pleaded "not guilty" on Monday to 34 felony counts of grand theft and perjury, KPIX reports. Canciamilla is alleged to have used $262,000 in campaign funds for his personal use... The A's took two of three games against the Angels on the season's truncated opening weekend, but an outbreak of Covid-19 among Miami Marlins players may put the entire season in doubt, ESPN reports. In the meantime, the A's are finishing off their four-game series against the Angels on Monday afternoon at the Coliseum.