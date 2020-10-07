Outbreak Baby Steps 

Alameda County no longer has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area after it was surpassed Monday by Santa Clara County. Alameda County has reported 21,091 total cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, along with 418 deaths.

In the aftermath of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire, which killed 36 people at an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood in December 2016, the city's fire department has been slow in enacting reforms, according to a new city audit. "Unfortunately, the audit found that OFD has been slow to learn from the past and critical works remains to be done," Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby said in a statement.

The number of homicides in Oakland this year are already outpacing final totals from each of the past three years. The pandemic and its effect on the local economy could be one reason for the increase in homicides, police said. As of this past weekend, 75 people had been killed in Oakland this year.

AirBNB will block one-night rentals over the Halloween weekend following last year's deadly shooting at an unauthorized rental in Orinda for a large Halloween party. The shooting, which remains unsolved, left five people dead and four others injured.

President Trump announced Tuesday that he will halt negotiations on COVID-19 relief until after November's election. The decision to hold America hostage comes just days after Trump announced he and many others at the White House had contracted the virus.