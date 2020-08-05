OUSD, Teachers at Odds Over Distance-Learning 

Oakland Unified School District officials and the teachers union are continuing negotiations for how to reopen its schools with distance-learning, the East Bay Times reports. The issue is how many hours of instruction teachers will provide each school day... New DNA technology led to the arrest of Lesa Lopez for a 32-year-old cold case involving the death of a newborn found in Castro Valley, KPIX reports. The woman, who lives in Salida, was charged with multiple cases of murder and is currently detained at Santa Rita Jail... A group of college football players, including three from Cal, and one from Stanford, are threatening to boycott the upcoming season, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. In light of the pandemic, the players believe staging a football season this fall is reckless... It wouldn't exactly be eating the rich, but California Democrats in the Legislature want just a nibble after proposing to raise income taxes by one percent for those making between $1–$2 million a year, and up to 3.5 percent for those making $5 million or more annually, the San Francisco Chronicle reports... There are again some signs that California's Covid-19 numbers are beginning to dip after a few months of skyrocketing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, SFGate reports. The seven-day average of new cases in the state dropped 21 percent to 7,764 last week... Oakland-based Clorox sure is cleaning up during the pandemic, the Associated Press reports. The consistent dearth of Clorox cleaning supplies at your local grocery store fully explains the 33 percent jump in sales that Clorox is enjoying during the pandemic... Four individuals were indicted for the theft of 27 firearms from a Hayward gun store, the East Bay Times reports. The May 31 incident occurred the same night that protests over the death of George Floyd later morphed into a night of fires and vandalism in several East Bay cities.