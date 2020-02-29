Omar Sosa’s Aguas Trio 

When: Sat., Feb. 29, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. and Sun., March 1, 7 & 9 p.m. Price: $36-$74
Cuban piano chameleon Omar Sosa was born in Cuba and started music studies — first percussion and later piano — when he was eight. He came to the Bay Area, after a stopover in Ecuador to study folkloric music, in 1995. He was soon a star on the local Latin music scene, collaborating with many jazz and world music players. His latest project is The Aguas Trio with Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles and Cuban violinist and singer Yilian Cañizares. They’ll be playing music from their 2018 collaboration, Aguas, an album that showcases the rhythmic and melodic interplay between Sosa’s percussive piano and the virtuosic fiddling of Ms. Cañizares. Sosa and Cañizares are both marvelous dancers, so when they start moving to the grooves Ovalles lays down, the stage is lifted to a higher plane.