Oldest School T-Shirt Vendor 

James "Old School" Copes


click to enlarge people-copes.jpg

"Old School" Copes's van can be seen just about every Saturday across the street from the Lakeshore Farmer's market, selling T-shirts singing the praises of Oakland. Copes became the heart of the late 80s-early /90s Oakland Hip-Hop scene as the go-to screen-printer and designer of album covers and street oriented swag. What many miss as they peruse the "I Hecka Love Oakland" and "Brooklyn In Oakland" shirts and hats is a small scrap-book sitting on a small, black lectern. In it, are pictures of Copes with Oakland luminaries, including Huey P. Newton, going back nearly 50 years. What's even less known is that he coined the term "Oaktown" or "The Town" over 30-years-ago. Copes is Town. The Town is Copes.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 7, 2019
Jul 31, 2019
Jul 24, 2019

Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019
Jul 3, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation