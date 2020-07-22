'Oakland Is A Mess' Says President 

President Trump wants to send additional law enforcement to quell protests in liberal cities, including Oakland, he said on Monday, KRON reports. "Oakland is a mess," Trump told White House reporters. The comments come after unidentified federal agents in Portland were seen grabbing protesters off the streets during protests... Coziness between district attorneys and police has long been a concern, in particular, for progressive in Alameda County. The East Bay Times looks at the potential conflicts of interests that arise and whether the state should take over investigations of police-killings from local DAs... Residents painted "Black Lives Matter" on downtown San Leandro street near East 14th Street, KTVU reports. The mural comes three months after San Leandro police officers killed Steven Taylor, a 33-year-old black man, and roughly a week after the California Attorney General's office declined to launch an independent investigation into the shooting by police inside a local Walmart... The high school fall sports schedule will be moved back to December, or possibly, January due to Covid-19, the California Interscholastic Federation announced on Monday, KPIX reports. For sports like football, local and state champions will not be crowned until April... Baseball, though, is back in the Bay Area. The A's and Giants will meet tonight at the Coliseum in an exhibition game, Athletics Nation reports. It's the first professional sports the Bay Area has seen since last March. Opening night for the Giants is Thursday, and Friday for the A's.