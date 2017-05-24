New Works by UC Berkeley Graduates at BAMPFA 

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artist

A details from Behnaz Khaleghi's In Heaven, 2017.

The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is hosting the 47th annual Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition from May 17 through June 11. Group exhibitions like this one, when unanchored by a theme or medium, are refreshingly diverse. Consider Takming Chuang’s fluid ceramic sculptures, made from unfired clay, which subvert the usually rigid medium, invoking ephemerality and impermanence. Lucas DeGiulio will be displaying sculptures and collages assembled with objects collected during wilderness excursions. Two installation artists, Behnaz Khaleghi and Shari Paladino, will also present their works. Khaleghi’s work plays with male anxieties about women and the persisting climate of Islamophobia through phallic structures and a reoccurring motif of turbans. Paladino’s work uses domestic interiors idealized by Seventies and Eighties sitcoms to explore nostalgia and identity. Jovi Schnell will present kaleidoscopic paintings that cull from nature and the artist’s upbringing in a queer, feminist homestead in Arkansas. Finally, Oakland-based multimedia artist Andrew Wilson will present his fashion line, which meditates on the commodification of Black bodies in America throughout history. This exhibit is the first time a museum has hosted the works of all but one of the artists — but it will very likely not be the last.