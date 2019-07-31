Most Wondrous Bed and Breakfast 

East Brother Light Station

1900 Stenmark Dr., Richmond, 510-233-2385, EBLS.org

If you want to splurge on a romantic staycation, look no further. The East Brother Light Station has been a bed and breakfast since 1980, although the building has existed since 1873. The most exciting part? It is on a tiny island in between San Francisco and San Pablo Bays. Guests are picked up from the mainland and brought to the island by boat for their stay, the price of the boat trip being included in the cost of an overnight stay. The B&B has a full food service including a full-course dinner and breakfast the next morning. It is like something out of a fantasy story, maybe like the island house from Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None — except with much happier endings for the guests.

