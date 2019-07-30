Most Spice For Your Buck 

This is a must-try destination for spice lovers. Nearly every dish comes topped with a generous amount of dried red chiles. Fresh red chiles, fresh green chiles, hot chile oil, or Sichuan peppercorns may also make an appearance. The boiled fish with pickled cabbage and chili, for instance, uses the heat of dried and fresh red peppers plus the tingle of Sichuan peppercorns to create a complex spice. Even the fried glutinous rice balls, which are stuffed with sweet sesame filling, come topped with fresh and dried red chiles and jalapeños. Even dishes like the seemingly innocuous shredded chicken cold noodles with cucumber are imbued with the creeping heat of chile oil. The presentation is on point, and so is the price.