Most Scrumptious Ice Cream 

This was originally a San Francisco-based business, but luckily it melted into the East Bay and into our hearts, opening locations in Berkeley and Oakland. The flavors always change, but some constants remain, such as the popular Secret Breakfast, which is bourbon ice cream with cornflakes. This goes really well with the Bourbon caramel sauce. It tastes like joy, overcoming a hangover, eating dessert for breakfast, and living decadently all at once. Some of June's themed ice creams included the "Who's Your Daddy?" which was beer-flavored in celebration of Father's Day, and the "Make It Gay Sundae" which is the customer's choice including pink fluff and froot loops. It is easy to love the owner's creativity, especially when the results are so delicious.