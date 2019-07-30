Most Luxurious Lemon Cupcake 

Love at First Bite

1510 Walnut St., Ste. G, Berkeley, 510-848-5727, LoveAtFirstBiteBakery.com

The Lemon Kiss cupcake at Love at First Bite is unparalleled. The frosting is sweet, tangy, lemony, and perfect and the cake is a satisfying compliment. Other flavors of note are red velvet and chocolate. Although not decorated with elaborate marzipan or cookies, the cupcakes are decadent just in the sense of their rich flavor. Love at First Bite is walking distance from many popular restaurants in the Gourmet Ghetto and offers some of the best desserts one could hope to find, including vegan cupcakes. But warning: you may not get farther from the counter than the front door before you have to plop down with your cupcakes in the chairs outside. You can also have them delivered for events such as birthday parties, or have the bakery cater your wedding or other special event.

