You searched for:

  • [X]2019
  • [X]Restaurants & Bars
Start over

Search for…

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Most Luxurious Garden in Which to Sip Coffee 

Cafenated Coffee Company

click to enlarge e_caffinated_23.jpg
click to enlarge e_caffinated_23.jpg
2085 Vine St., Berkeley, 800-388-4049, Cafenated.co

Why is sipping a cup of hot coffee on a beachfront patio so much more enjoyable than downing your morning cup of java from a to-go cup during your morning commute? For some of us, coffee is coffee, but ambience is everything. That why, when considering the ideal spot to unwind with a steaming cup of java, you'll want a patio that's stimulating and relaxing all at once. Here in the East Bay, you can do no better than the covered patio at Cafenated Coffee Company in North Berkeley. It's an actual greenhouse style garden with plants, flowers, succulents, and herbs, providing everyone with the most pleasant sights, smells, and overall vibes. And it's always changing, as gardens tend to do. Much of it is edible too. The cafe uses herbs and veggies from this very garden.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation