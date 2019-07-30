You searched for:

Most Luxurious Crab Cake Benedict 

Nobilis

click to enlarge rb_yamamoto-nobilis_3.jpg
1900 Stenmark Drive, Richmond, 510-233-3224, Nobilis-Restaurant.com

Nobilis bills itself as a "finer diner," and that's exactly what you get: diner classics done to perfection, with a touch of flair. In the kitchen, chef Stevie Neal churns out some of the best Benedicts you'll find in the East Bay. During crab season, don't miss the Dungeness crab cake Benedict. Neal makes the crab cakes in-house with local crab, blending in just the right amount of veggies and frying the crab cakes to perfection. The hollandaise sauce is silky, creamy, and tangy, while crisp, pillowy home fries accompany the Benedict. Sit at the counter and watch Neal work his magic, or sit on the patio and enjoy the view of the secluded, serene Point San Pablo Harbor.

