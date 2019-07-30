Most Decadent Snack Food 

Sometimes all it takes is a little treat to make us feel fancy. Gregoire, located in Berkeley's Gourmet Ghetto, has just the thing — crispy potato puffs with white truffle essence. These golden on the outside, melt-in-your-mouth-on-the-inside morsels are similar to hush puppies, but with a less grainy texture. A generous helping of garlic aioli for dipping complements the truffle flavor well, offering a rich and savory treat. Truffle not your thing? You can order the puffs with parmesan cheese or garlic and parsley instead. If you'd like a little walk with your snack, walk west with your box of puffs to Shattuck, find a bench, and watch life in the Gourmet Ghetto stroll by.