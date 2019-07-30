Most Astonishing Selection of Vegetarian Indian Food 

New India Supermarket

10289 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, 510-529-4899, NewIndiaSupermarkets.com

Take a break from TJ's and stock up on healthy frozen food and snacks at this clean, bright market. It's vegetarian and vegan heaven: nothing in the store contains meat. The extensive frozen section makes eating well easy — and at $2.99 for many entrees, affordable. Choose from several kinds of stuffed paratha (whole-wheat flatbread) and samosas, plus nuke-and-serve standards like aloo gobi or sarso ka saag. Frozen samosas, pakora, bhaji and even masala dosa turn out great in the oven and not-bad in the microwave. If you've got a few extra minutes to heat up an iron skillet or griddle, you're golden, and so is the food. Packaged, spicy snacks make a nice break from corn chips. Many are based on chickpea flour, a boon to the gluten-free. But if you're ready to cook, you're also covered here, with bulk rice, beans, peas, and lentils, plus a decent assortment of fresh vegetables. Cooks will love hard-to-find ingredients like jars of fresh, chopped turmeric, pickled limes and a wide selection of chutneys. Packaged spices are steals at $2.99 to $4.99 for seven-ounce packages, including unusual finds like powdered pomegranate or fennel. Top off your quick-and-spicy meal with a half-gallon jug of mango lassi, and you've got a cheap and nourishing party for your tongue.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation