Most Affordable Immersion Into Sailing 

Cal Sailing Club

124 University Ave., Berkeley, Cal-Sailing.org

So many of us who have lived in the Bay Area for years never actually get out on the water. If you'd like to remedy that, there could be no better introduction than the one you will get from Cal Sailing, which next year will celebrate its 50th anniversary. No other East Bay sailing club is quite as well rigged as the Cal Sailing Club, which offers discounts for students and seniors at a pretty amazing price of $99 for three months. Even those with no experience will be sailing solo in no time after a few hands-on lessons from experienced sailors dedicated to showing you the ropes. Safety is the priority here, and you are guaranteed to have fun on the water. Everyone is connected by a love of the sea. In addition to sailing it also features windsurfing lessons. It is located on the South Sailing Basin by Berkeley Point. Dress warmly and hang on.

