May 20, 2020 News & Opinion » Chronic Town

McConnell: No Banking For Now 

Senate leader ridicules Covid relief bill for emphasizing canna-business

By
click to enlarge ARE YOU SURPRISED?: Mitch McConnell opposes cannabis banking.

ARE YOU SURPRISED?: Mitch McConnell opposes cannabis banking.

Email
Print

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the second round of economic relief legislation since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, this time including a provision that would enable banks to do business with cannabis companies without fear of legal liability. That provision, however, is almost guaranteed to fail in the Senate, leaving the legal-pot business hobbled in a way that no other quasi-legitimate industry is.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor last Thursday to slag the bill, trying to make the cannabis provision sound dumb to his fellow Senators. He noted the number of times the word "cannabis" is used in the text of the bill—68. "'Cannabis'" appears "more times than the word 'job' and four times as many as the word 'hire'," McConnell said, declaring that this revealed the bill to be a "totally unserious effort" on the part of "Washington Democrats."

He didn't mention the 62 times the relief bill mentions the word "dairy," or the $16.5 billion the bill would set aside for direct farm payments, or its provisions for propping up the biofuels industry. It amounts to "a shipping list of ag- and -energy-related gimmes," farming analyst Jim Wiesemeyer told Farm Journal.

Of course, the cannabis industry wanted some "gimmes," too, in the form of access to the Small Business Administration's relief programs, which other industries are getting. But even many advocates didn't hold much hope for that. Meanwhile, the banking provisions would carry no real price tag: they would simply remove restrictions that have forced cannabis businesses to find alternatives to the banking services that all other industries are free to use unhindered.

The Senate is slated to vote on the overall bill, The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, on Friday. It would pump about $3 trillion into the economy to offset the effects of businesses being shut down across the country as people shelter in place to avoid spreading the virus. One reason cannabis was always unlikely to get direct relief was that, in nearly all the states where it's legal, it has been deemed "essential," and allowed to keep operating. Given the deep skepticism toward the industry in many quarters, that was enough for many lawmakers to wonder why pot businesses should get any more help than that.

Still, the banking provision isn't exactly a third rail. Other than outright prohibitionists, there aren't any constituencies who would oppose it. It's not even strictly partisan: the sponsors of the measure come from both parties. Nevertheless, there are enough Republicans in opposition—particularly McConnell and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo of Idaho—that such a measure likely won't pass unless and until the Democrats take over Congress.

The House last year passed the SAFE Banking Act—basically the same measure that's in the relief bill—and it seemed for a while back then that it might have a shot of passing the Senate. But then Crapo put the kibosh on it.

Advocates for lifting the restrictions on banks say it's not just a matter of practicality, or even of fairness: it's a public-safety issue. Both customers and dispensary owners are constantly at risk because muggers and burglars know that cannabis is mostly a cash business. Robberies and break-ins are therefore fairly common in and around pot shops.

But nothing happens in the Senate without a nod from McConnell, and even before his bilious floor speech on Thursday, there was little indication he was going to budge on this issue. Michelle Rutter Friberg, The National Cannabis Industry Association's director of government relations, said before McConnell's speech that the NCIA was "cautiously optimistic that our concerns have been heard and will be addressed." That could be taken at face value, or it could be interpreted as meaning, "Yeah, there's no way this is going to happen, but we have to keep up a brave front."

Rep. Lou Correa was just that blunt in his assessment, saying last week in a statement: "I think it's sure to die in the Senate."

The many interest groups that represent the cannabis industry and civil rights are a fractious bunch, but they're all together on this issue. Ten of them, including the NCIA, the Marijuana Policy Project and the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, co-signed a letter to congressional leaders earlier this month noting the danger to public safety posed by the lack of access to banking. And they added a timely twist: "Recent reports," they wrote, "show that viruses can live on cash for up to 17 days, the public safety concerns of this cash-only system compound."

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Chronic Town »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Chronic Town

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

News - May 19, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County enters Stage 2, Newsom suggests Stage 3 is coming in June

News - May 18, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County enters Stage 2, Newsom suggests Stage 3 is coming in June

Friday's Briefing: Twitter CEO donates $10 million to Oakland schools; Alameda County nears closer to Stage 2

News - May 15, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Twitter CEO donates $10 million to Oakland schools; Alameda County nears closer to Stage 2

Thursday's Briefing: May budget revise proposes excruciating cuts; Alameda County health officer predicts August surge in covid-19 cases

News - May 14, 6:34 PM

Thursday's Briefing: May budget revise proposes excruciating cuts; Alameda County health officer predicts August surge in covid-19 cases

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland approves ordinance requiring paid sick leave for essential workers; Alameda County sheriff gets $318 million to hire more deputies

News - May 13, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland approves ordinance requiring paid sick leave for essential workers; Alameda County sheriff gets $318 million to hire more deputies

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

  • The Oil Well Next Door

    Officials in Contra Costa County are poised to approve oil- and gas-drilling just over the hill from a residential neighborhood

  • The Question Raisers

    It's no surprise that the governmental response to the Covid-19 pandemic has attracted the attention of Oakland's feisty Independent Institute and its founder

  • Letters

  • It's Already Hard Enough

    Having a baby was complicated even before the coronavirus pandemic added a new set of issues to the equation

  • Tesla Pushes the Envelope

    Coronavirus Journal: Elon Musk sues county and launches Twitter barrage

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

May 13, 2020
May 6, 2020
Apr 29, 2020

Apr 22, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 8, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation