Master of Volleyball

For the past 29 years, director Roy Ching has shared his passion for volleyball with the East Bay through his work at Club Kalani Volleyball. The club's philosophy is, "Winning is when you've given it all you've got, and it comes from the heart. You can never lose regardless of what the score reads." Ching has been playing since 1949, and is now turning 85. Since leaving his native Hawaii in 1962, Ching has coached thousands of people, and believes that volleyball teaches players more than the game. Kalani has a strong and unique sense of community, in which the word "Ohana," which means family, is used frequently. Ching teaches volleyball, but he teaches other skills too, such as responsibility, teamwork, commitment, and time management. "We guided a lot of kids to achieve their best ability and had them get out of bad situations," he said. "I'm trying to help them achieve their goal and that's the most important thing."