August 26, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Lightning Reprieve 

Firefighters get needed break in storm

By
click to enlarge SMOKELAND: Smoke lingered over downtown Oakland on Monday, blotting out the entire San Francisco skyline.

PHOTO BY STEVEN TAVARES

SMOKELAND: Smoke lingered over downtown Oakland on Monday, blotting out the entire San Francisco skyline.

Email
Print

Lightning forecast for Sunday failed to materialize, giving firefighters a sigh of relief as the three large-scale Northern California fires continue to burn, the East Bay Times reports... Oakland Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in the Oakland hills on Sunday morning, the East Bay Times reports. The home on Leimart Boulevard sustained an estimated $300,000 in damage from the blaze... Although the air quality in Oakland and neighboring cities is quite unhealthy, residents in Livermore and most of east county are suffering from the worst air quality measured in the Bay Area since the spate of fires started a week ago, SFGate reports... An employee at the Alameda County District Attorney's office tested positive for Covid-19, the East Bay Times reports. Employees have been told to quarantine... Scott Peterson's 2004 death penalty sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court, CNN reports. The court faulted the dismissal of a juror for stating opposition to the death penalty. Peterson was found guilty of murdering his wife and unborn child in a trial that titillated the public. Both victims were found in the waters near the Berkeley Marina... Fishermen rejoice! Due to the pandemic there have been fewer anglers on the water this summer, which means the upcoming salmon season is a bounty waiting to happen, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More News »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in News

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Alameda County to allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, swimming pools to reopen outdoors

News - August 25, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Alameda County to allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, swimming pools to reopen outdoors

Monday's Briefing: Lightning did not strike twice, giving a reprieve for firefighters; Livermore has worst air quality in the Bay Area

News - August 24, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Lightning did not strike twice, giving a reprieve for firefighters; Livermore has worst air quality in the Bay Area

Friday's Briefing: SCU Lightning Complex fires continue to rage; East Bay added a healthy 1,600 jobs in July

News - August 21, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: SCU Lightning Complex fires continue to rage; East Bay added a healthy 1,600 jobs in July

Wednesday's Briefing: Former Oakland police chief files whistleblower suit; Video shows Alameda County deputy was not assaulted by NBA executive

News - August 19, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Former Oakland police chief files whistleblower suit; Video shows Alameda County deputy was not assaulted by NBA executive

Tuesday's Briefing: OPD monitor slams Schaaf's inaction following police killing; Wildfires are causing East Bay air quality issues

News - August 18, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: OPD monitor slams Schaaf's inaction following police killing; Wildfires are causing East Bay air quality issues

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Aug 19, 2020
Aug 12, 2020
Aug 5, 2020

Jul 29, 2020
Jul 22, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation