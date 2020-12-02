December 02, 2020 News & Opinion » Letters

Letters 

Email
Print

Conflicted Interests

Her conflicts have been a fact for many years (NAACP Leader Resigns, News, Nov. 25). Her Board, and local NAACP leaders in California, turned a blind eye, or failed in their duty to oversee what she was up to. It's really a shocking revelation to those outside the inner circles of California's NAACP. If only she could be forced to disgorge the profits she made, opposing the best interests of the people she pledged to serve.

Sherrie Smith

Whistleblown

Yes, we have criminals in the society, but certainly no thugs (Dog Whistles No More, Editor's Note, Nov. 25)!

Ernest Montague

Address, Please!

Your reviews are wonderful but please, please post the address of the restaurant you are reviewing at the end of the review (Cafe Ohlone, Restaurant Review, Nov. 25).

Tom Nigman

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland eyes ban on natural gas in new buildings; Lawsuit argues distance-learning impacts minorities, poor students

News - December 1, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland eyes ban on natural gas in new buildings; Lawsuit argues distance-learning impacts minorities, poor students

Monday's Briefing: Stay-at-home orders could return, Newsom says; Jack London Square tree-lighting goes virtual

News - November 30, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Stay-at-home orders could return, Newsom says; Jack London Square tree-lighting goes virtual

Friday's Briefing: ; Shoppers mostly stay home for Black Friday deals; Most Golden Gate Fields covid-19 cases showed no symptoms

News - November 27, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: ; Shoppers mostly stay home for Black Friday deals; Most Golden Gate Fields covid-19 cases showed no symptoms

Wednesday's Briefing: Alameda Health System CEO resigns; Gas leak in Alameda

News - November 25, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Alameda Health System CEO resigns; Gas leak in Alameda

Tuesday's Briefing: Up to $1 billion in false unemployment claims were filed in prisoner's names; San Leandro bicyclist killed

News - November 24, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Up to $1 billion in false unemployment claims were filed in prisoner's names; San Leandro bicyclist killed

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Nov 25, 2020
Nov 18, 2020
Nov 11, 2020

Nov 4, 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Oct 21, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation