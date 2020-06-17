June 17, 2020 News & Opinion » Letters

Letters 

Anti-Racist Reading List

Thank you, D. Scott. This is a great list, and I have a number of these books.

Karen Seneferu Via East Bay Express

Water's Not the Issue

Well, there it is, the sad truth about surface water and groundwater depletion, despite all human and environmental impact, in the name of profit.

Kellie Anderson Via East Bay Express

Man Detained While Exercising

There was absolutely no reason to detain this gentleman. We all know it.

Sonia Mistry Via Facebook

There have already been several protests in front of the police station. Residents are angry about this.

Sonia Clerc Via Facebook

Black Films Matter

A fantastic list!

Corinna Stern Via Facebook

Tags:

