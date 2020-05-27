May 27, 2020 News & Opinion » Letters

Letters 

click to enlarge letters.jpg
Email
Print

The Question Raisers, Feature, May 13

Why Did You Write This?

This is some kind of paid for content pretending to be journalism, right? These people are obviously just another bunch of creepy libertarians sucking up right-wing zillionaire money. Why is this in the East Bay Express?

Bruno Ruhland

Bracing for the Worst, Seven Days, May 6

It's Not All Covids Fault

Isn't it too bad that back in 2004, the Oakland City Council, along with Mayor Brown and with complete public employee pressure, pushed forth a MASSIVE 35 percent overnight pension increase that made it apply to all regular workers ... and worse yet, made it retroactive for all prior years of service? Of course, no money had been put aside for this endless future budget buster.

So long before Covid-19 showed up, Oakland had massive deficits despite huge increases in revenue. Adding the Covid-19 expenses plus a large decline in economic activity will cause the revenues to decline even further.

Just to run over an example. A "street painter" in Oakland, (cross walks, curbs, etc) makes over $70,000 a year for a 37.5-hour week. IF he starts working for the city at age 23 and retires at age 60, his pension will be 100 percent for life ... plus large medical payments. Street painter, $70,000 plus COLA for life.

Now back to blaming Covid-19, and Trump for Oakland's budget woes.

Dan de'Data

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Letters »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Letters

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Employees at Oakland McDonald's go on strike after covid-19 outbreak; Judge allows climate change lawsuit to move forward

News - May 26, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Employees at Oakland McDonald's go on strike after covid-19 outbreak; Judge allows climate change lawsuit to move forward

Friday's Briefing: California jobless rate hits 15.5 percent; Celebrate Memorial Day virtually!

News - May 22, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: California jobless rate hits 15.5 percent; Celebrate Memorial Day virtually!

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland bishop mulls outdoor Mass; Oakland Unified worries state cuts will delay reopening of its schools

News - May 21, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland bishop mulls outdoor Mass; Oakland Unified worries state cuts will delay reopening of its schools

Wednesday's Briefing: Local school districts will decide when to reopen; A's want to defer Coliseum rent payment

News - May 20, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Local school districts will decide when to reopen; A's want to defer Coliseum rent payment

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

News - May 19, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

May 20, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 6, 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation