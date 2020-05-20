May 20, 2020 News & Opinion » Letters

Letters 

click to enlarge letters.jpg
Email
Print

It's Already Hard Enough, Feature, May 6

There is more than one type of Midwife

Is the writer of this article unaware of the thriving Licensed Midwife community in the Bay Area? We are on the front lines, delivering babies safely at home to a low-risk population of people during this pandemic. Midwives who practice in the state of California are licensed by the State Medical Board. We are certified in neonatal resuscitation and carry all the same anti-hemorrhagic drugs that would be offered in a labor and delivery room. We carry IV supplies, antibiotics and always attend births with two licensed providers. In addition to hour long prenatal care visits, we provide 6 weeks of postpartum care to mother and baby. The skills that we acquire in midwifery school are specific to low-risk populations. We routinely screen mothers throughout care to see if they are good candidates for homebirth. As a homebirth midwife who has been attending births safely at home for over 10 years, I am saddened that the Express failed to highlight our profession as a viable option during Covid-19 and only focused on Nurse Midwives.

Hannah Weiss, LM, CPM, Woom Midwifery, Oakland Birth & Wellness

Licensed and Certified Midwives in California ARE and HAVE been attending home births for healthy pregnant people in for a long time. The Bay Area in particular has a robust Licensed Midwifery community. Articles like this feel like an attempt to erase our hard-fought history and are misleading to folks looking for real options for birthing at home. I suggest the author and readers check out CalMidwives.org and NARM.org to learn more about Licensed and Certified Midwives.

Francine Madrid

How to Bike Shop in a Pandemic, News, May 6

Don't Forget classes and fit

And take a free (now online) bicycle riding education class from Bike East Bay BikeEastBay.org/Education

BikeEastBay

This is slightly off topic. Fit is the most important part about buying a bike. If you have a friend (of the same sex) who has arms and legs about your size, who happens to own a bike that fits them: First classify the type of bike (mountain road touring) then get the size of the frame usually from the down-tube that runs below the saddle. That is a good starting place.

dougiesmyth

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Letters »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Letters

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

News - May 19, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County enters Stage 2, Newsom suggests Stage 3 is coming in June

News - May 18, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County enters Stage 2, Newsom suggests Stage 3 is coming in June

Friday's Briefing: Twitter CEO donates $10 million to Oakland schools; Alameda County nears closer to Stage 2

News - May 15, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Twitter CEO donates $10 million to Oakland schools; Alameda County nears closer to Stage 2

Thursday's Briefing: May budget revise proposes excruciating cuts; Alameda County health officer predicts August surge in covid-19 cases

News - May 14, 6:34 PM

Thursday's Briefing: May budget revise proposes excruciating cuts; Alameda County health officer predicts August surge in covid-19 cases

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland approves ordinance requiring paid sick leave for essential workers; Alameda County sheriff gets $318 million to hire more deputies

News - May 13, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland approves ordinance requiring paid sick leave for essential workers; Alameda County sheriff gets $318 million to hire more deputies

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

  • The Oil Well Next Door

    Officials in Contra Costa County are poised to approve oil- and gas-drilling just over the hill from a residential neighborhood

  • The Question Raisers

    It's no surprise that the governmental response to the Covid-19 pandemic has attracted the attention of Oakland's feisty Independent Institute and its founder

  • Letters

  • It's Already Hard Enough

    Having a baby was complicated even before the coronavirus pandemic added a new set of issues to the equation

  • Tesla Pushes the Envelope

    Coronavirus Journal: Elon Musk sues county and launches Twitter barrage

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

May 13, 2020
May 6, 2020
Apr 29, 2020

Apr 22, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 8, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation