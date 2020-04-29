Trump's Drug Tout Threatens Patients, News, Apr. 8

Sjogren's is a real disease, with real consequences for its sufferers

I have a Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology and am a Sjogren's patient. Because of the lack of research and education about Sjogren's and the misconception that it is JUST dry eyes and dry mouth, it took me close to ten years, countless hours poring over the scientific literature, and visits to multiple doctors and specialists to get a diagnosis.

I can tell you from personal experience that it is not JUST dry eyes and dry mouth. Sjogren's is a serious, systemic disease with devastating consequences if left untreated. It can affect any organ system including the GI tract and nervous system. I am one of the lucky ones who diagnosed myself early on and I have still had to contend with life-altering changes that have been emotionally and physically devastating.

I encourage anyone who thinks Sjogren's is just dry eyes and dry mouth to visit Sjogrens.org and SjogrensAdvocate.com to learn exactly how catastrophic the disease can be.

Rebecca Lobo, Ph.D. and Sjogren's Patient