March 11, 2020 News & Opinion » Letters

Letters 

cv_4219.jpg
Email
Print

Hayward's Public Schools Have a Problem With Race (News), Mar. 4

Don't Judge All Hayward Teachers As the Same

I have trouble taking this article seriously. The sources are questionable and there is not one teacher who is interviewed.

I am a parent of a student in HUSD. My child has attended Lorin Eden, Park School and Schafer Park. The teachers have been good to my child. My child has been taught that diversity is beautiful. My child has experienced art projects funded out of the pocket of their own teachers. There was teachers out there fighting for representation. There are teachers who understand that sometimes, school is the safest place for a child. There are teachers who stay after school to personally tutor a student.

Not all teachers are represented in this article. All teachers in HUSD are being targeted in this article and it is not ok. There are parents who are angry, I get it, but there is a peaceful way to handle this.

AA DelaCruz

I am currently raising a black child in HUSD. I will be the first to tell you that Hayward in general lacks the cultural competency to even wield the tools to educate black children.

My black child has been sent home with all Spanish books, they were speaking exclusively Spanish in her class while ignoring other students, and I was pissed. I understand Latinos make up a large part of the demographic in Hayward, but you came to this country to take advantage of the education not to have your presence erode the educational experience for other minorities. My daughter is a 10th-generation American who is still disproportionally impacted even in a dense minority population because she black. She's even more of an afterthought in this city than in Oakland. Most of the programs are clearly geared towards non-English speaking families. My child deserves the exact same type of resources as the children who are coming here. Cultural safe spaces help children thrive. There arent many for the black student body in HUSD.

jupiter.jaxon

After having a child in the Hayward district and now graduated I can tell you the parents are playing the race card. The parents are the reason the schools are out of control — their children are out of control and abusive toward other children of color! We moved to home school and left the district.

marlese carroll

The Hidden Cafe Is the Hub of Strawberry Creek Park, Restaurant Review, Mar 4

A Hidden Gem

I love the cafe! It's a gem and perfect for a park picnic. Plus the genius of the tea combos is unparalleled to anything I've had before.

Casey Massman

Will the State Take Over PG&E? And If That is Possible, Is It Also Wise? (News), Feb. 26

Think About This Smartly

PG&E has electric and gas departments so a state takeover should contemplate not only how the electric department should be restructured but also how the gas department will be handled in a state takeover. While many Northern CA cities would like to embrace public power and distribute electricity within city boundaries they may be less inclined to distribute natural gas which some day will be displaced by renewable energy. A state takeover of the transmission lines, municipalization of distribution and a private buyout of the gas dept. is one possible solution as other natural gas utilities would likely be interested in buying PG&E's gas dept.

R.L.Wu

A Different Relationship With Housing (Feature), Mar. 4

Public Housing Should Be For Everyone

Great story. I have only one comment - we need to move past the language of public housing = low income housing (i.e. especially primarily/always poor people of color). I grew up in NYC public housing that was majority white working class, and in an era when NY state funded cooperative housing for middle class residents. Too much to go into here, the whole history of defunding public housing, creating the memes of public housing = welfare (POC) housing, building the strategies of dividing white working class and POC. In an area where $100,000 + annual incomes are considered to qualify for low-income housing assistance, public-funded housing needs to be reclaimed for a broad segment of working class and un/under employed of all colors.

sjnsunflower

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Letters »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Letters

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Passengers disembark cruise ship amid coronavirus fears; Santa Clara County bans large events

News - March 10, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Passengers disembark cruise ship amid coronavirus fears; Santa Clara County bans large events

Monday's Briefing: Grand Princess cruise ship docks in Oakland; Kaplan raises safety concerns

News - March 9, 6:53 PM

Monday's Briefing: Grand Princess cruise ship docks in Oakland; Kaplan raises safety concerns

Friday’s Briefing: Oakland fire chief resigns; Bonta introduces $2 billion affordable housing bill

News - March 6, 4:00 AM

Friday’s Briefing: Oakland fire chief resigns; Bonta introduces $2 billion affordable housing bill

Thursday's Briefing: OUSD approves $20 million in budget cuts; Coronavirus fears intensify in the East Bay

News - March 5, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: OUSD approves $20 million in budget cuts; Coronavirus fears intensify in the East Bay

Wednesday's Briefing: Coronavirus case reported in Berkeley; Oakland's Measure Q is close to passage

News - March 4, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Coronavirus case reported in Berkeley; Oakland's Measure Q is close to passage

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Mar 4, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 19, 2020

Feb 12, 2020
Feb 5, 2020
Jan 29, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation