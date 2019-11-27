Letters Oct. 16 - Nov. 13 

Stirrings of an Oakland Tax Revolt Could Hamper Parks Maintenance, News, Oct. 16

How About a Trade-Off?

I'll go for a homeless tax if ... it's relocate them out of Oakland!!! They've taken over parks etc. ENOUGH!!!

Paul Merr

A's Might Have Perfect 2020 Vision, News, Oct. 23

Not at the Coliseum

I'm cautiously optimistic, but I don't think the Coliseum site should be on the table at all. It's still a great location for sports, and the vacuum left by the departure of the NFL and NBA will be filled. Why waste all that infrastructure by turning it into an office park or affordable housing?

Jesse Adams

Can someone please explain to me why the A's should get the right to own the Coliseum complex? Why won't the city/county put the complex up for sale? The A's can bid. Why tie it to the Howard terminal site or any other site. You cannot tell me that the A's are privately financing Howard Terminal if they are getting a sweetheart deal for the Coliseum. It seems that if the A's are getting enough from Coliseum deal to finance Howard that there's a lot of money on the table and it really isn't privately financed at all but a sweetheart deal. I do agree though that having the team own their site rather than the silly joint agreement would have probably prevented a lot of mistakes and debt foisted upon Oakland citizens. For once I might agree with Dan Kalb — akkkk.

Jeff Diver

AMEN!

Rudy Lopez Sr.

This article should and could have been written one year ago. Every single on-the-field issue you identified in the article existed at the end of the 2018 baseball season. The one big missing piece limiting team success was starting pitching. Over the off season, Billy Beane did absolutely nothing to address that issue. Predictably, in 2019, the A's once again made a quick and rather silent exit from the playoffs. Look at the A's playoff record in the last 20 years, it is not good. They have never made it beyond the first round.

The fact that you forgot to mention is that in the mid 2000's the A's had a young dynamic nucleus of Josh Donaldson, Yeonis Cespedes, and Brandon Moss. They were the best and most productive power hitting 3,4, and 5 hitters in baseball. Despite the numbers they generated, Beane broke up that group because at the end of the day he knew that he would never spend the money needed to sign them to long term contracts at the levels their performances would require. I predict that the same thing will happen again with this young group. When they become free agent eligible, they will sign with other teams because the A's will not spend the money required to keep them.

In the world of sports that we live in today, teams have about 3 years to win championships if they are lucky enough to pull together enough young talented players at the same time. When that window closes with one group, it is time to retool. The A's just finished year 2 with this group. It is clear to me that the organizational model is to consistently put together a team that is competitive enough to be in the hunt, but not good enough to win the a title. By doing that, they maintain fan interest every year, keep the payroll low and continue to collect the luxury tax. That is a profitable business model. Unfortunately, teams at the lower third of the payroll scale do not go to the World Series. Just look at the numbers. That may be good enough for you Chris, but don't deceive the public with dream scenarios that will never happen until the A's make a financial commitment to do what it takes to win, not just compete.

GPatton

New Law Bans Smoking in Parks and Beaches — Except Where It Doesn't, News, Oct. 23

Smoking Ban is a Good First Step

A famous person once said, 'a baby step in the right direction is still a step in the right direction; Rome was not conquered in a day.' I think that the legislature, for whatever reason, has at least made the first step in pushing smoking out of state parks. The real discussion should center on the next step, instead of criticizing the size of the first step.

Jerome Defusco

Does this mean I don't have to smell pot stink the next time I visit a State Park? Of course not. Nobody's interested in Big Pot and the health effects of smoking their lucrative product.

Anneke999

The Stink in East Oakland, Feature, Oct. 30

The Foundry and the Smell

I live a couple miles east, and I smell the foundry at least once a week. People who actually live here know exactly what I'm talking about. I'm glad this serious issue is finally getting some attention.

S.Law

Bravo to the sheroes and heroes in East Oakland fighting against AB&I, the corrupt BAAQMD and the politicians who are their enablers. Bravo also to the good Dr. Rupa for understanding, caring and doing something about the blatant environmental racism that runs rampant in the Bay Area!

Andres Soto

So let's see here... We have a heavy industry that is now and has been operating for quite some time (foundries don't just spring up over night) lawfully. It's in a long-term industrial district. It has been industrial for a VERY long time. It's one of the few operations in Oakland that provides good jobs at decent wages. It recycles materials for use in it's processes.