Letters Oct. 10 - Oct. 17 

Burning Man Fires Up the Oakland Museum, Arts Feature, Oct. 9

Remember John Law

The organization of the exhibition omits the fact that John Law was one of the event's early organizers, the one who originally scouted the Black Rock desert as a site to relocate in 1990 (or '91.)

Mark Van Proyen

Candy Wright

Porque No? Brings Fine Street Tacos to Rockridge, Restaurant Review, Oct. 9

Don't Sleep on Cactus

Cactus ain't necessarily great for tacos but it's a great place to take the family for affordable and healthy mexican food. Don't sleep on it.

Jono Schneider

"For a more decadent treat, try the steak super taco, served on a blistered, crunchy tortilla with pepper jack cheese melted into the shell to create stretchy cheese pulls with each bite. Guacamole and sour cream heaped on top provided richness, balanced by pico de gallo for freshness" I have never had a taco in Mexico or an East Oakland taqueria like that. It may be delicious but it doesn't sound legit. Pepper jack cheese?? More like great Taco Bell or Chipotle Americanized version IMHO

Bob Waks 1

The New Face of Homelessness: Elderly and Disabled, News, Oct. 2

What Kind of Society Lets This Happen?

Yes, this could be you or a member of your family. What kind of society are we to let this happen?

Gail Fligstein

Look at the photo. Imagine if this were your mother, grandmother, sister aunt, cousin, etc. Would you think its OK for them to be treated this way? To be totally ignored except to punish them for being poor.

Sam Spade

How is it possible that the brother-in-law has not been formally charged with financial exploitation and neglect of vulnerable disabled adults?

Dr. Teri

So sad and sorry. What will happen in the future? I am glad most of my life is behind me. May our Heavenly Father have mercy on us.

Mary Rose

To force them to vacate and not do a thing with the property, while winter comes and the pair fester in an RV, it isn't right.

Wendy Huntington Parker Fages

Its a shameful thing, man's inhumanity to man, beasts, and planet! Without kindness of heart and compassion of mind, this is the consequence that will continue until these very qualities arrive within humans! Pain and suffering are only perpetrated due to the absence of these 2 qualities. Unfortunate for all existence here that greed, selfishness and posessiveness have taken over hearts and minds! Societies of this caliber will fall, every time. ( Yes, Fall!) Due to the exponential failure to activate heart and to use the mind in compassionate opperations!

Terri829

Wow, what a tough read. It's important that we as a community help terrible situations such as these.

Emily at Berkeley Painters

Homeless Crackdown by Caltrans Sparks Dialogue in Berkeley, News, Oct. 9

Offer them Shelter, Then Ban Public Camping

We can never build enough below-market-rate housing, and I mean that literally. If I offered to sell you dollars for 50 cents, how many would you buy? All of them. As soon as we find free-ish housing for all of the people living on the streets, they will be replaced by just as many from elsewhere.

The solution to this is a must-shelter, no camping law. The state/county/city would be required to have a enough shelter beds for the population (as it is done on the east coast). Once that is achieved, no more camping on public land. Simple, humane and achievable.

Dave Potes

Great and heartbreaking story. About 60 years ago my grandmother told me that one of the jobs of the mayor and city council were to walk around the city and meet and count all the homeless people. Then they'd go back to city hall and take out the tax rolls. If there were 50 homeless people they would count off the 50 people in the city with the highest incomes, and those 50 people would be introduced to and be responsible in an on-going way for giving homes, food, and medical care to the 50 homeless people. All these years later I still think it's a good idea. Oh, she said the people being cared for were expected to send Christmas cards to the people who supported them.

Andrew Ramer

The State through Caltrans has a responsibility to keep our freeways safe. The homeless issue may belong to the state but it seems to fall to the cities to do the right thing. I just wonder if the cities have tried to build a database of the homeless? Where did they come from and do they have an ID belonging to another state? I suspect other states are still dumping on California. If so, send them back. I don't buy the number of homeless doubling — it is far worse than written here. On a final note doesn't Caltrans house all of the belongs they pick up in some repository? Maybe it is time to offer up Tilden Park to the homeless?

Art Zamora

We indeed have a critical lack (and catastrophic loss) of low-income housing. That crisis needs to be addressed immediately, with utmost urgency.

We're faced with another crisis, however — involving the abuse of public space — and an entire "encampment" subculture rooted in that abuse (and an entire cottage industry hell-bent on legitimizing that subculture and using it as a scourge, to promote its own political fortunes).