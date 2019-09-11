Letters For the Week of Sep. 5-11 

The Fault Line and the Dams, Feature, Aug. 21

You Can See Our Namesake Fault Creep in Hayward

In downtown Hayward you used to be able to see the evidence of fault creep on the sidewalks. A few years ago they repaved almost all of that area, so it will be a few more years before the creep is evident there again. However, up on the ridge formed by the fault scarp, along Hotel Street (where the Haywards Hotel once stood — that was its name), fault creep is evident in fences and garden walls. There was a building between C and D Streets, originally built as the City Hall. The fault tore that building apart. It was evacuated and eventually was torn down. San Lorenzo Creek runs into downtown Hayward until it encounters the fault, turns right for a mile or two, and then goes west again. That kind of stream offset is typical of an active transform ("strike-slip") fault. They really picked the worst possible location to build Hayward's downtown area, but it grew naturally around the old Haywards Hotel in the decades before earthquake building codes.

James Castro

More money for dams, less money for high speed rail to valley farm towns.

CalMustang

The Next Generation of Cell Towers Has a Next Generation of Deregulation, News, July 10

Shouldn't Kids Get the Same Protections as Firefighters?

We love our kids and everyone esteems firefighters. So why are firefighters exempt from the 1995 Telecommunications Act but our kids are not? Because firefighters have better lobbyists than kids have.

Years ago, municipalities were happy to rent space on government rooftops to Telecom for cell towers (churches and schools also like the income). But often a few firefighters at each station experienced muscle weakness, confusion, and other symptoms, which interfered with their job, so they successfully lobbied to be exempt from the FCC rule that health effects are not an acceptable reason for banning cell antennas. Firefighters were human-sized guinea pigs because their 48-hour shifts could clearly be identified as the origin of their health problems. Symptoms receded on their days off and when guys were transferred to a station that had no tower, they got better. Despite the greenwashing of 5G, there is a large and reliable trove of research showing the serious hazards from exposure to the radio portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which includes broadcasting frequencies and also microwaves.

If 5G is so safe, then why are firefighters protected? Shouldn't our kids be safe-guarded too?

Lauren Ayers

Slurping Snail Soup at R' Noodles, Dining Review, July 31

Stop Slurping

Please retire the word "slurp"! It was never all that cute, but by now its presence in food reviews is so stale and predictable that it's become more annoying than the sound of slurping itself.

Mitchell Halberstadt

Lieutenant on Leave After Use of Restraints Leads to Death in Santa Rita Jail, News, Aug. 7

Justice for My Husband

Santa Rita killed my Husband Raymond Reyes Jr and ruled it a sucide. In my heart I know he would not do that to himself he loved his son and me too much and was waiting to come home with us . They neglected my Husband and did not report his death 3 other men died that same week . Every time I try to contact Santa Rita since the day I found out my husband died they will not give me answers they are not returning my calls I need Justice for my Husband and our baby boy we need answers.

Nesz Reyes

So, Cedergren is on "leave." Sounds right — August is a great month for vacations. One month ought to be enough time for the D. A. to find reasons not to charge him.

Allene Warren

My son Raymond C. Reyes Jr. was killed in Santa Rita jail and labeled a suicide. He was murdered by cowards that hide behind walls and badges. I will fight til I breathe my last breath to get justice for my son. I Love you Pops!

Raymond C. Reyes Sr.

This is a disgrace, gross mismanagement, incompetent leadership, torture and meanness. Why does Sheriff Ahern still have a job?

Ann Nomura

Grand Jury Report on SWAT Training Exercise Got It Wrong, Your Words Here, July 24

Sheriff Has Passed His Sell-By Date

The only one of 12!? Time to get rid of this sheriff. The Hayward Fault is overdue. So is the removal of this sheriff who is too busy militarizing the county to work on protecting us.

Adrianne Aron

The Trouble With Cannabis Vapes, Chronic Town, Sep. 4

We Wouldn't Let Big Pharma Act This Way

Just maybe state and local governments should have gone slower legalizing marijuana. No one reads the warning signs at the dispensaries that say the products have not been tested for safety or effectiveness any more than tobacco users read the warnings on tobacco packages.

Len Raphael

Wow!!! Acute lethal lung disease sounds, well, kind of bad. We won't know for 20 years what the long-term chronic problems will be. These are hugely popular products with teens, who want a no-smell high at home or school. Maybe we should put down the pot a minute; instead of inventing new ingestion routes and waiting for new diseases and disorders. This industry is experimenting on teens; we wouldn't let big pharma act this way.