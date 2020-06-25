In Other News 

Oakland council members voted in a closed session last week to greenlight negotiations to sell Oakland's half of the Coliseum complex to the Oakland Athletics, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The A's plan to build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal while promoting a new development at the Coliseum site... A group of local black businessmen sent a letter to the NFL seeking to bring an expansion team to Oakland, SFGate reports. The group, whose makeup is unknown, would be the first African-American ownership group in NFL history and would play at the Coliseum complex... Prior to the Oakland Unified School District's meeting on Wednesday to eliminate its campus police force, the San Francisco Chronicle writes the likely move by the school board is a trend being seen across the state... A Laney College faculty member suggested to a Vietnamese student that she change her name because it sounded, phonetically, like a profane phrase in English, NBC Bay Area reports... The dreaded PG&E power shutoffs will return, SFGate reports. The utility's inelegant response to wildfire-prone areas will be shorter in duration and more precise in location, PG&E promises... Instead of cuts to public schools and healthcare in order to close the state's $54 billion budget shortfall, a deal between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-led Legislature will target wage cuts for state workers and elimination of some programs, the Associated Press reports... International Longshore and Warehouse Union members and activists shut down the Port of Oakland on Friday in a demonstration against police brutality and in honor of Juneteenth, the San Francisco Chronicle reports... "California's police chiefs on Thursday endorsed a plan to more aggressively weed out bad officers who break the law or have a history of complaints," the Associated Press reports. The police chiefs also called for ending use of the carotid artery chokehold on suspects and restrictions on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police... Father Aidan McAleenan, a priest at Oakland's St. Columba Catholic Church, said Oakland Bishop Michael Barber is a racist, ABC7 reports. McAleenan said Barber disregarded his insistence that the local diocese take a more active role in advocating for Black Lives Matter...