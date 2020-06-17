In Other News 

Activist groups in Oakland filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city on Thursday for its crowd-control tactics, including the use of tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets, the East Bay Times reports... BART Board Director Debora Allen took umbrage at public comments asserting the transit agency's police force has committed murder in the past, SFGate reports. Several BART directors called out Allen's comments as racist. Additionally, BART board directors chose, on Thursday, to maintain the police department's level of funding for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 budget...Thirty-seven healthcare workers at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward tested positive for Covid-19, the East Bay Times reports. About half have already recuperated... Oakland Unified School District Trustees Roseann Torres and Shanthi Gonzales introduced a resolution on Wednesday to eliminate the school district's police force by the end of this year, and reallocate the district's $2.3 million budget for law enforcement, KTVU reports. OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said she supports the resolution, which will be voted on sometime this summer... Proposed ballot language that would amend the Oakland City Charter to allow the Police Commission to hire its own civilian inspector general was approved by the City Council, the East Bay Times reports. The wording of the proposed ballot measure now heads to the Oakland Police Department through the meet-and-confer negotiating process... Hundreds of protesters marched on Wednesday evening to the home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in an effort to urge her to support defunding the Oakland Police Department, the San Francisco Chronicle reports...