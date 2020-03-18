March 18, 2020 News & Opinion » Feature

Imagine a World With No Toilet Paper 

It's easy if you try.

By
click to enlarge charmin_4.jpeg.jpg
Email
Print

Toilet paper? Really, toilet paper? We are looking at an uncertain future in the face of a pandemic, and yet the one item that is essentially sold out everywhere is toilet paper. When you ask me what essential items I would need to survive in my house without access to a store for two weeks or more a lot of things come to mind: food, medicine, Netflix, but not toilet paper. Initially, I thought my shock was because I am fortunate to have a Costco membership and am fairly certain I have enough toilet paper to last two weeks. However, after listening to at least two people defend their purchases of toilet paper, I realized that toilet paper just does not seem essential to my wellbeing. I own a good number of washcloths, I have running water, my toilet faces a shower, I've even seen a link to a bidet attachment floating around. As approximately one billion of earth's citizens are aware, there are other options than toilet paper, and maybe the lesson to be learned here is that you are using too much of a household commodity that isn't all that sustainable.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Feature »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Feature

News Blogs

Panic Buying Simply Ensures That the Virus Will Spread More Quickly

News - March 13, 10:49 AM

Panic Buying Simply Ensures That the Virus Will Spread More Quickly

Friday's Briefing: Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro school districts shut down classes amid coronavirus; Bay Area layoffs imminent

News - March 13, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro school districts shut down classes amid coronavirus; Bay Area layoffs imminent

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland City Council proposes ordinance to protect renters from coronavirus-related evictions; A's season is postponed

News - March 12, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Oakland City Council proposes ordinance to protect renters from coronavirus-related evictions; A's season is postponed

Wednesday’s Briefing: John Lee Cowell found guilty of murdering Nia Wilson; Alameda firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

News - March 11, 4:00 AM

Wednesday’s Briefing: John Lee Cowell found guilty of murdering Nia Wilson; Alameda firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

Tuesday's Briefing: Passengers disembark cruise ship amid coronavirus fears; Santa Clara County bans large events

News - March 10, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Passengers disembark cruise ship amid coronavirus fears; Santa Clara County bans large events

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Mar 11, 2020
Mar 4, 2020
Feb 26, 2020

Feb 19, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 5, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation