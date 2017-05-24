May 24, 2017 Arts & Culture » Books

How City Hall Crushed Occupy Oakland 

Mike King examines the demise of the Occupy movement’s most dynamic and radical camp.

By
The beginning of the end for Occupy Oakland wasn’t a street battle with the police, nor was it a poisonous internal split among organizers — though there were plenty of both. According to Mike King, a participant in Occupy Oakland who…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Books

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations
Submit an event

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 17, 2017
May 10, 2017
May 3, 2017

Apr 26, 2017
Apr 19, 2017
Apr 12, 2017
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2017

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation